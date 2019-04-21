NBA Playoffs 2019: Watch Bucks vs. Pistons Game 4, series schedule, results, TV channel, online stream, matchups, odds

The Milwaukee Bucks are now one win away from moving on to the Eastern Conference semifinals. After three games, the NBA's top-ranked team has made easy work of the eighth-seeded Detroit Pistons -- with or without the presence of Blake Griffin.

The series continues on Monday when the Pistons try to stave off elimination on their home floor in Game 4. Meanwhile, Giannis and the Bucks will look to finish things up with a sweep and move on and get additional rest as well before the next round begins.

Here's everything you need to know about this first-round matchup between the Bucks and Pistons.

No. 1 Milwaukee Bucks vs. No. 8 Detroit Pistons



How to watch Game 4

Date: Monday, April 22



Monday, April 22 Time: 8 p.m. ET



8 p.m. ET Location: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan Live stats: GameTracker

GameTracker TV channel: TNT

TNT Online streaming: FuboTV

FuboTV Odds: Pistons +12 (Over/Under 218)

TV listings

All games will air on ESPN, ABC, TNT and NBA TV during the postseason. Games on TNT and NBA TV can be streamed via fuboTV (try it for free).

Playoff series schedule (Milwaukee leads series 2-0)

*All times Eastern

Game 1 (at MIL): Bucks 121, Pistons 86 (Box Score)

Game 2 (at MIL): Bucks 120, Pistons 99 (Box Score)

Game 3 (at DET): Bucks 119, Pistons 103 (Box Score)

Game 4 (at DET): Monday, April 22, 8 p.m. -- TV: TNT

TNT Game 5* (at MIL): Wednesday, April 24, TBD -- TV: TBD

TBD Game 6* (at DET): Friday, April 26, TBD -- TV: TBD

TBD Game 7* (at MIL): Sunday, April 28, TBD -- TV: TBD

*If necessary

Odds and Analysis

Check Sportsline's NBA pick sheet for all your daily odds.

So what are the optimal NBA DFS tournament lineups for tonight? And which player is a must-roster? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete optimal tournament lineups for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash big on NBA DFS.

Storylines

Bucks: Milwaukee has a chance to cap off a dominant season with an NBA Finals appearance -- maybe even a title -- and Antetokounmpo can put together a signature playoff run to cement his position as a true NBA superstar (he might have an MVP trophy to go with it at the end of the postseason). The Bucks were a historically good team in terms of net rating and margin of victory, so it's hard to see them having any trouble with a hobbled and thin Pistons roster. Expect the Bucks to come in focused and look to establish themselves early.

Pistons: The main goal in Detroit this season was to make the playoffs, and they've accomplished that. Nobody's expecting much from them in the first round, particularly with a banged-up Griffin, so they should play free and loose, and could end up taking a game from the Bucks because of it. The big storyline is Griffin -- even with him they have a slim chance, but with him questionable for Game 1, this could have sweep written all over it.

Matchups to watch



1. Blake Griffin vs. Giannis Antetokounmpo: For Detroit's sake, let's hope that Griffin can get back to himself for the majority of the series. But even so, he's going to be met with a host of defenders ready to lock him down. Antetokounmpo is a Defensive Player of the Year candidate and never shies away from a challenge, so he should guard Griffin for at least portions of most games. That will be must-watch TV as one of the league's best and most versatile offensive players takes on the Greek Freak.

2. Brook Lopez vs. Andre Drummond: Lopez has reinvented himself as a 3-point specialist and took it to new heights this season. He rarely goes into the paint on offense, so it will be interesting to see what Detroit does with Andre Drummond. They need his size to help protect the rim, but he'll also have to run out on Lopez to contest his 3s well behind the line.

3. Mike Budenholzer vs. Dwane Casey: Budenholzer is a favorite to win Coach of the Year, and Casey currently holds the honor, winning for his work with the Raptors last season (which ironically got him fired). The only way the Pistons will have a chance in this series is for them to somehow slow down Antetokounmpo, so it will be interesting to watch the game plan Casey devises. On the other side, Budenholzer will have to contend with Griffin and Drummond, while accounting for shooters like Wayne Ellington and Luke Kennard.

Series prediction, pick

Bucks in four: Sorry Pistons fans -- not happening. The Bucks are too loaded, even without Malcolm Brogdon, and Griffin's health issues make it hard to imagine Detroit will be able to take a game off the NBA's best regular-season team.

2019 NBA Playoff Bracket