NBA Playoffs 2019: Watch Celtics vs. Bucks Game 5, TV channel, live stream, odds, prediction

The Boston Celtics looked absolutely dominant in their first round series against the Indiana Pacers. However, the same can't exactly be said throughout their Eastern Conference semifinal series against the Milwaukee Bucks so far. The Bucks came away with a 113-101 victory over the Celtics in Game 4 on Monday and now hold a commanding 3-1 series lead.

Giannis Antetokounmpo continued his reign of terror as he scored 39 points on a very efficient 15-of-22 shooting performance while also securing 16 rebounds and dishing out four assists.

Now the Bucks have the opportunity to close out the series in Game 5 on Wednesday at home.

How to watch Bucks vs. Celtics Game 5



Date: Wednesday, May 8



Wednesday, May 8 Time: 8 p.m. ET



8 p.m. ET Location: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV channel: TNT



TNT Live stats: GameTracker

GameTracker Online streaming: fuboTV (try it for free)

fuboTV (try it for free) Odds: Bucks -9.5 (Over/Under 218.0)

TV listings

All games will air on ESPN, ABC, TNT and NBA TV during the postseason. Games on TNT and NBA TV can be streamed via fuboTV (try it for free).

Odds and Analysis

Check Sportsline's NBA pick sheet for all your daily odds.

Game 5 storylines

Celtics: All five of Boston's starters finished in double figures in Game 4, but the Celtics received very little help from their bench. As a team, Boston's second unit scored an underwhelming seven points and Gordon Hayward struggled mightily with just two points on 1-of-5 shooting. Hayward is averaging just 7.5 points against the Bucks during this series. Considering Hayward signed a max contract two summers ago, the veteran forward will need to provide more on the offensive end if the Celtics want to keep their season.

Bucks: It goes without saying that Antetokounmpo normally always puts up sensational offensive numbers and it's a given on most nights. However, the Bucks could've had a little more secondary scoring in Game 4 despite being able to come away with a victory. Guard Khris Middleton struggled for the first time in the series with just 13 points on 4-of-19 shooting. Even with a 2-of-10 shooting clip from beyond the arc in Game 4, Middleton still is averaging 19.3 points and connecting on 53.8 percent of his shots from long-range against the Celtics. If Middleton can get back on track, the Bucks should be able to close out this series.

Game 5 prediction, pick

The Celtics were delivered a tough gut-punch in Game 4 and now are on the verge of elimination. With the Bucks having only lost one home game in the postseason thus far, that home dominance will continue and Milwaukee will advance to the Eastern Conference Finals.