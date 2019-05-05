NBA Playoffs 2019: Watch Nuggets vs. Trail Blazers Game 4, TV channel, live stream, odds, prediction

The series between the Portland Trail Blazers and Denver Nuggets has been entertaining, but Game 3 took the matchup to completely new level.

The two teams faced off on Friday night in a contest that went four overtimes, which tied for the longest game in NBA playoff history -- and the first since 1953. In the end, Portland was able to outlast Denver 140-137. Star guard CJ McCollum led the way for the Trail Blazers with 41 points while also securing eight rebounds, dishing out four assists, and recording four steals. Jamal Murray scored 34 points for the Nuggets in the loss. McCollum logged 60 minutes while Damian Lillard played for 58. Nikola Jokic led all players with an unreal 65 minutes of playing time.

Portland was able to outscore Denver 38-35 in the overtime periods with McCollum scoring 18 points during the extra sessions. The series continues on Sunday with Game 4 in Portland.

How to watch Game 4



Date: Sunday, May 5



Time: 7 p.m. ET



Location: Moda Center -- Portland

TV channel: TNT



TNT Live stats: GameTracker

TV listings

All games will air on ESPN, ABC, TNT and NBA TV during the postseason.

Odds and Analysis

Game 4 storylines

Nuggets: Denver rode a balanced offensive attack throughout Game 3 and Nikola Jokic continues to be the driving force. The offense certainly funnels through Jokic and he's been able to do a significant amount of damage in a variety of ways. For the eighth time this postseason, Jokic has recorded at least a double-double as he registered 33 points, 18 rebounds, and 14 assists in a triple-double effort in Game 3 despite the loss. Look for Jokic to continue to try and dominate in the low post like he has all season.

Trail Blazers: Throughout the postseason, Damian Lillard has been sensational and the top offensive option for the Trail Blazers. However, McCollum showed just how explosive Portland's backcourt can be with his phenomenal showing in Game 3. Entering the fourth quarter, the Lehigh product had just 13 points, but ended up finishing with a mind-numbing 41 points. If Lillard and McCollum can continue to cause problems for the Nuggets, the Trail Blazers could definitely take a 3-1 series lead.

Game 4 prediction, pick

Each game throughout the series has had to be decided in the final minutes. The Trail Blazers would certainly love to take a 3-1 series lead back to Denver, but it's not going to be easy. It'll be a close one once again, but the Nuggets steal one in Portland.