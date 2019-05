NBA Playoffs 2019: Watch Nuggets vs. Trail Blazers Game 6, live updates, TV channel, live stream, odds, prediction

The Denver Nuggets suffered an agonizing four-overtime loss in Game 3 to the Portland Trail Blazers -- and haven't lost since.

The second-seeded Nuggets, once trailing the Blazers 2-1, took control of the series after winning two straight, including a 124-98 Game 5 victory on Tuesday night. Denver now has the opportunity to eliminate the Blazers on Portland's home floor on Thursday night. Will they be able to close the No. 3-seeded Blazers out?

Here's everything you need to know about Game 6.

No. 2 Denver Nuggets vs. No. 3 Portland Trail Blazers

Game 6 storylines

Nuggets: Denver absolutely steamrolled the Blazers in Game 5. In what was the first blowout of the series, the Nuggets stifled the backcourt duo of Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum and led by 18 points at the half, and 28 points by the time the fourth quarter rolled around. Can the Nuggets continue to make the Blazers' sharpshooters struggle from the field while killing Portland on the pick-and-roll with Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray?

Blazers: Portland had entered Game 5 so evenly matched with Denver. The cumulative scoring was 464-462 and both teams were tied in free throws and 3-pointers after four games. However, Lillard and McCollum were held in check, with both players combining for just 34 points on 4-of-14 shooting from 3-point range (28.5 percent). While the supporting cast led by Enes Kanter will be pivotal, Portland will only go as far as their star backcourt duo leads them.

Game 6 prediction, pick

Although the Nuggets have bounced back in a major way to win the past two games after a discouraging four-overtime defeat in Game 3, I can't see the Blazers being eliminated on their home floor after just six games in this series. This playoff matchup between the two divisional rivals is so evenly matched that it's only natural that it goes seven games.

I'll go with the Blazers in this one as I expect Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum to come out firing after finishing Game 5 just 14-of-37 from the field (37.8 percent). They'll be extra motivated to push this series to a Game 7 on the Nuggets' home floor on Sunday.