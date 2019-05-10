NBA Playoffs 2019: Watch Nuggets vs. Trail Blazers Game 6, live updates, TV channel, online stream, odds, prediction

With their backs against the wall, the Portland Trail Blazers aren't going down without a fight in Game 6. Led by their dynamic backcourt of Damian Lillard and CJ. McCollum, who combined for 26 points and five assists in the first half, the Blazers took a 58-54 lead into the halftime locker room. Rodney Hood also gave the Blazers a big boost as he dropped 14 points off the bench in the first half for Portland.

Nikola Jokic led the way for the Nuggets in the first half with 16 points, six assists and four rebounds, but Denver will need more from the rest of its supporting cast in the second half if it wants to avoid going back home for a Game 7.

CBS Sports will be with you throughout Game 6 between the Nuggets and Blazers. If you are unable to view the live application below, please click here.

Live updates

No. 2 Denver Nuggets vs. No. 3 Portland Trail Blazers

How to watch Game 6

Date: Thursday, May 9



Thursday, May 9 Time: 10:30 p.m. ET



10:30 p.m. ET Location: Moda Center -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center -- Portland, Oregon TV channel: ESPN



ESPN Live stats: GameTracker

GameTracker Online streaming: WatchESPN

WatchESPN Odds: Blazers -3.5 (Over/Under 215.5)

TV listings

All games will air on ESPN, ABC, TNT and NBA TV during the postseason. Games on TNT and NBA TV can be streamed via fuboTV (try it for free).

Odds and Analysis

Check Sportsline's NBA pick sheet for all your daily odds.

Key players

Game 6 storylines

Nuggets: Denver absolutely steamrolled the Blazers in Game 5. In what was the first blowout of the series, the Nuggets stifled the backcourt duo of Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum and led by 18 points at the half, and 28 points by the time the fourth quarter rolled around. Can the Nuggets continue to make the Blazers' sharpshooters struggle from the field while killing Portland on the pick-and-roll with Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray?

Blazers: Portland had entered Game 5 so evenly matched with Denver. The cumulative scoring was 464-462 and both teams were tied in free throws and 3-pointers after four games. However, Lillard and McCollum were held in check, with both players combining for just 34 points on 4-of-14 shooting from 3-point range (28.5 percent). While the supporting cast led by Enes Kanter will be pivotal, Portland will only go as far as their star backcourt duo leads them.

Game 6 prediction, pick

Although the Nuggets have bounced back in a major way to win the past two games after a discouraging four-overtime defeat in Game 3, I can't see the Blazers being eliminated on their home floor after just six games in this series. This playoff matchup between the two divisional rivals is so evenly matched that it's only natural that it goes seven games.

I'll go with the Blazers in this one as I expect Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum to come out firing after finishing Game 5 just 14-of-37 from the field (37.8 percent). They'll be extra motivated to push this series to a Game 7 on the Nuggets' home floor on Sunday.