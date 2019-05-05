NBA Playoffs 2019: Watch Raptors vs. 76ers Game 4, live stream, TV channel, odds, prediction

After dropping the opener, the Philadelphia 76ers have won two consecutive games against the Toronto Raptors in their second-round series. Jimmy Butler and Co. are now in position to make it three straight and take a commanding 3-1 lead in Game 4 on Sunday afternoon.

Joel Embiid is coming off a monster performance in Philly's 116-95 win in Game 3 and will look to carry that momentum and lead his team one step closer to an Eastern Conference finals berth. Kawhi Leonard has been superb for the Raptors to this point, but hasn't received much help, which has hurt Toronto's chances in the previous two games. With Pascal Siakam now listed as doubtful for Game 4, things could be even tougher for Leonard and Co. when they take the floor at the Wells Fargo Center.

Here's everything you need to know about this second-round series between the 76ers and Raptors:

How to watch Game 4



Date: Sunday, May 5



Sunday, May 5 Time: 3:30 p.m. ET



3:30 p.m. ET Location: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia TV channel: ABC



ABC Live stats: GameTracker

fuboTV (try it for free) Odds: 76ers -2.5 (Over/Under 214.5)

TV listings

All games will air on ESPN, ABC, TNT and NBA TV during the postseason.

Odds and Analysis

Game 4 storylines

Raptors: When it comes to Toronto, the team has gotten spectacular performances from Kawhi Leonard throughout the series. In Game 3, Leonard scored 33 points, but the Raptors didn't get much production from elsewhere. Pascal Siakam added 20 points, but only one other player scored more than seven points, Danny Green with 13, so the Raptors really need to find more secondary scoring.

76ers: Philadelphia has ripped off back-to-back wins in Games 2 and 3 after a tough start to the series. The Sixers have proved to be very balanced with all five starters scoring in double figures in Game 3. When Embiid is attacking the paint as he did in Game 3, Philadelphia is an incredibly dangerous team. In addition, the Sixers really played tremendous defense and limited the Raptors to just a 42.2 percent shooting clip throughout the night.

Game 4 prediction, pick

Philadelphia flexed their muscles in a big way with a win over Toronto in Game 3. Now the Sixers have a chance to take a commanding lead in the series. It's likely that the Raptors will throw the kitchen sink at the Sixers, but Philadelphia will seize control of the series with another big win.