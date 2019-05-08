NBA Playoffs 2019: Watch Raptors vs. 76ers Game 6, TV channel, live stream, odds, prediction

The Toronto Raptors certainly showed the NBA just how talented of a team they're capable of being in their dominant Game 5 performance.

Toronto steamrolled Philadelphia in a 125-89 victory behind 25 points from star forward Pascal Siakam. After playing out of this world throughout the first four games of the series, Kawhi Leonard actually came back down to earth with just 21 points on 7-of-16 shooting to go along with 13 rebounds and four assists.

Philadelphia really struggled to effectively shoot the basketball throughout Game 5. As a team, the Sixers only connected on 42.3 percent of their shots and only knocked down six of their 24 attempts from beyond the arc. Jimmy Butler paced the Sixers with 22 points, but missed his fair share of field goal attempts as well.

Down 3-2, the 76ers must dig deep and find their top form when the series returns to Philly for a do-or-die Game 6 on Thursday.

How to watch Raptors vs. 76ers Game 6



Date: Thursday, May 9



Thursday, May 9 Time: 8 p.m. ET



8 p.m. ET Location: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV channel: ESPN



ESPN Live stats: GameTracker

GameTracker Online streaming: WATCHESPN

WATCHESPN Odds: 76ers +2 (Over/Under 213.5)

All games will air on ESPN, ABC, TNT and NBA TV during the postseason. Games on TNT and NBA TV can be streamed via fuboTV (try it for free).

Check Sportsline's NBA pick sheet for all your daily odds.



Game 6 storylines

Raptors: Over the past two games, the Raptors have been able to get some production from players not named Kawhi Leonard. After struggling in Game 4, Siakam rose to the occasion and was the driving force on the offensive end. In addition, Kyle Lowry scored 19 points while sharpshooting guard Danny Green added 17 points of his own. If the Raptors can continue to get this type of secondary production in addition to Leonard, it certainly bodes well for an Eastern Conference finals appearance.

76ers: Philadelphia played about as brutal a Game 5 as any team could've played. All-Star center Joel Embiid struggled with just 13 points on 5-of-10 shooting, but the most glaring part of his performance was his game-high eight turnovers. In addition, Ben Simmons continued to have a pedestrian series with just seven points to go along with seven rebounds and four assists. It's safe to say that Embiid and Simmons need to be better if Philadelphia wants to extend this series.

Game 6 prediction, pick

The Raptors flexed their muscles in a big way as they dominated the Sixers in Game 5. While Toronto looked absolutely flawless, it was a forgettable game for Philadelphia and it's certainly capable of winning this game at home. It'll be a dogfight, but the Sixers will force a Game 7.