NBA Playoffs 2019: Watch Raptors vs. Bucks Game 1, live stream, TV channel, time, picks, odds, analysis

The No. 1-seeded Milwaukee Bucks will host the No. 2-seeded Toronto Raptors in this Game 1 matchup of the Eastern Conference Finals on Wednesday night.

The Bucks had a rather easy path to the East Finals. The team that finished the season with the league's best record steamrolled the Detroit Pistons in a sweep in the first round before dispatching the Boston Celtics in the second round in just five games. After losing Game 1 to the Celtics, they defeated Boston by an average margin of 16.3 points per game during the final four games of the series.

While the Bucks had an easy path to the Finals, it didn't come as easy for the Raptors. Although Toronto did eliminate the Orlando Magic in five games in the first round, it took them all seven games -- including a Kawhi Leonard buzzer-beater -- to knock off the Philadelphia 76ers in the second round of the playoffs.

These two teams were clearly the two best squads in the Eastern Conference all season long and now we'll finally have the opportunity to see which one is truly the alpha.

Storylines

Raptors: While the Raptors should feel pretty good about making just their second conference finals appearance in franchise history, there are question marks as they enter this season. While we all know Kawhi Leonard will bring it, the question is, will his supporting cast aid him? Serge Ibaka came up big in Game 7 with his 17-point contribution off of the bench and he has a wealth of playoff experience from his Thunder days. However, Kyle Lowry continues to disappoint and Pascal Siakam was wildly inefficient in Game 7.

The Raptors' supporting cast will dictate which direction this series goes.

Bucks: The Bucks won the regular season series over the Raptors, winning three of the four games by an average margin of 11.0 points per game. However, one of those wins was without both Giannis Antetokounmpo and Leonard in the lineup. The biggest storyline here is how the Raptors plan on containing Antetokounmpo. Even if they do limit him, the Bucks were the second-best 3-point shooting team in the NBA this season and their center, Brook Lopez, set the record for most three-pointers by a center.

Leonard, Siakam, Ibaka and OG Anunoby -- who still isn't back from injury yet -- all took turns guarding Antetokounmpo during the regular season.

Game prediction, pick

This should be a competitive series -- I expect it to go six games -- but it might take a game or two before the Raptors are able to make the proper adjustments to truly make this competitive and win one. The Bucks have too much firepower and their supporting cast perfectly complements Antetokounmpo. I can't say the same about Kawhi and his supporting cast -- they were a no-show in Game 7.

With this game being at Fiserv Forum, I expect the Bucks to win Game 1 in rather convincing fashion.