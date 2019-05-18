NBA Playoffs 2019: Watch Raptors vs. Bucks Game 2, live updates, online stream, TV channel, date, time, odds

The No. 1 Milwaukee Bucks found a way to win Game 1 despite sluggish play for much of the game.

The Bucks rallied for a 108-100 win over the Raptors in Game 1 despite being vastly outplayed by Toronto during the first three quarters. The Raptors didn't trail at all during the game until there were less than 10 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, when Milwaukee went on an 8-0 run to seize control.

Believe it or not, it was Brook Lopez -- not Giannis Antetokounmpo -- who emerged as the star. The 31-year-old veteran led the way with 29 points and 11 rebounds, while converting on 12-of-21 shots and four 3-pointers.

Milwaukee will look to take a 2-0 series lead over the No. 2 Toronto Raptors in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Friday night. The Raptors will need Kyle Lowry to turn in another big performance if they want to bounce back on the road. The much-criticized point guard turned in his best performance of the 2019 NBA playoffs, scoring 30 points and grabbing eight rebounds.

Raptors: Toronto controlled Game 1 for the first three quarters before imploding in the fourth quarter. Toronto's main issue was that they simply couldn't grab offensive rebounds, with the Bucks outrebounding the Raptors 15-8 for the game. Another issue Toronto had was its efficiency -- outside of Lowry, the Raptors combined to go 24-of-77 from the field (31.1 percent). Kawhi Leonard was also a disappointment, going 10-for-26 from the field with just two points in the fourth quarter.

Bucks: Milwaukee should feel pretty good about itself, because it played a less-than-perfect game and still escaped with a victory in Game 1. Antetokounmpo wasn't dominant -- his 24 points and 14 rebounds were rather quiet -- but role players such as Lopez and Malcolm Brogdon -- 15 points on 5-of-9 from the field -- stepped up to lead Milwaukee to victory. It should be interesting to see if Mike Budenholzer starts Brogdon after he posted a game-high +18 plus/minus rating in Game 1.

Game prediction, pick

Despite the Raptors' collapse in Game 1, they were the better team in the opening game of this series. With Game 2 virtually being a must-win for the Raptors, I'd assume Toronto pulls out the victory. It's hard to imagine Leonard shooting poorly from the field for a third consecutive game and he's more aware than anybody else how damaging a 2-0 deficit would be to Toronto in this series.

Considering I picked this series to go to six games, expect Leonard, Pascal Siakam, Serge Ibaka and Lowry to come out with superb efforts to even this series at one apiece.