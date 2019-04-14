NBA Playoffs 2019: Watch Raptors vs. Magic Game 2, schedule, results, TV channel, live stream, prediction, odds, matchups

Will this postseason be a different story for the Toronto Raptors? After their loss to the seventh-seeded Orlando Magic in Game 1, it is hard to know for sure. They've have had their sights set on the NBA Finals for the past few seasons, but have fallen short to the point where they've earned a reputation for severely underachieving on the big stage. This time around they have a new coach and a whole host of new players hoping to help change their playoff fortunes.

While the Raptors may still be able to turn things around, they were stunned by the Magic in Game 1 after D.J. Augustin erupted for 25 points, including a game-winning three-pointer with just seconds left in regulation which put Orlando up for good and allowed for the Magic to steal homecourt advantage in their best-of-seven series.

Tuesday night, the two teams will take the floor in Toronto once again to square off in Game 2 of their best-of-seven series.

Here's everything you need to know about this first-round matchup between the Raptors and Magic.

No. 2 Toronto Raptors vs. No. 7 Orlando Magic



Date: Tuesday, April 16



Time: 8 p.m. ET



Location: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario, Canada

TV channel: TNT

Odds: Raptors -8.5

Playoff series schedule



All times Eastern

Game 1: Magic 104, Raptors 101 (Box Score)



Game 2: Magic at Raptors, Tuesday, April 16, 8 p.m. -- TV: TNT

TNT Game 3: Raptors at Magic, Friday, April 19, 7 p.m. -- TV: ESPN

ESPN Game 4: Raptors at Magic, Sunday, April 21, 7 p.m. -- TV: TNT

TNT Game 5*: Magic at Raptors, Tuesday, April 23, TBD -- TV: TBD

TBD Game 6*: Raptors at Magic, Thursday, April 25, TBD -- TV: TBD

TBD Game 7*: Magic at Raptors, Saturday, April 27, TBD -- TV: TBD

*If necessary

Odds and Analysis

Storylines

Raptors: Toronto comes into the playoffs hoping to erase some serious demons. They've been eliminated by LeBron James-led Cavaliers teams in each of the past three seasons, and obviously won't have to deal with him this time around, but are still looking to prove they're capable of making the NBA Finals. First-year head coach Nick Nurse has thrived since taking over for Dwane Casey, and new additions Kawhi Leonard, Danny Green and Marc Gasol have been welcome additions, bolstered by the massive improvement of Pascal Siakam. This is a Toronto team out for blood, but a first-round scare could give them flashbacks and severely damage their confidence.

Magic: You hate to use the term "playing with house money," but it really applies here. Not many forecasted the Magic to make the playoffs, and now that they have, pretty much nobody is giving them a chance against a loaded and experienced Raptors team. But that's when upsets happen, when teams play with nothing to lose. Nikola Vucevic has been outstanding all season, and Aaron Gordon could be poised for a playoff breakout. It's time to roll the ball out and see what happens.

Matchups to watch



1. Pascal Siakam vs. Aaron Gordon: Gordon, an emerging star, will likely be guarded by (among others) Siakam, who's evolved into one of the most versatile defenders in the NBA. Gordon is a tough matchup for bigs because of his ability to play on the perimeter, and a tough matchup for wings because of his strength in the post -- Siakam can handle both, which could make things difficult for Gordon in his first playoff appearance.

2. Bench units: This isn't to be flip, but the Raptors bench could give the Magic starters a run for their money. Led by Fred VanVleet, OG Anunoby and Serge Ibaka, Toronto's depth has been one of its strong suits for several seasons now. Contrast that with the Magic, who have limited bench help outside of former Raptor Terrence Ross, and there could be some ugly minutes while Steve Clifford tries to get his starters some much-needed rest.

3. Kyle Lowry vs. His injuries: Toronto has rested Lowry quite a bit this season, but he has some nagging ailments that just won't seem to go away. The Raptors will probably be alright without him given the depth mentioned above, but they'll need Lowry during crunch time if the games end up close.

Series prediction, pick

Raptors in four: It'd be nice to think the Magic will be able to get at least a game in their playoff return, but it doesn't seem to be in the cards. Toronto has the advantage in pretty much every aspect, so it'll take some monster games from Vucevic and Gordon, plus hot shooting from Ross, DJ Augustin and Evan Fournier to even have a chance. There could be some close games, but ultimately this ends in a Toronto sweep.

2019 NBA Playoff Bracket