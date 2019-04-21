NBA Playoffs 2019: Watch Raptors vs. Magic Game 4, series schedule, results, TV channel, live stream, odds, matchups

The East's second-seeded Toronto Raptors suffered an early scare in their first-round series against the No. 7 Orlando Magic by losing Game 1 yet again. It's been all Toronto ever since.

After pulling out a 98-93 win over the Magic on Friday in Game 3, the Raptors find themselves up 2-1. Kawhi Leonard and Co. are now in position to take a commanding lead back to Toronto, but first they'll need to take down Orlando at home in Game 4.

Pascal Siakam led the way with 30 points and and 11 rebounds, becoming the first Raptor since Chris Bosh to put up 30-plus points and 10-plus boards in a playoff game. His big-time effort helped Toronto overcame a subpar night from Leonard (5-for-19, six turnovers). Meanwhile, Orlando got a bounce-back effort from Nikola Vucevic, who finished Game 3 with 22 points and 14 rebounds. In the end, it wasn't enough to get the Magic the victory

Here's everything you need to know about this first-round matchup between the Raptors and Magic.

No. 2 Toronto Raptors vs. No. 7 Orlando Magic



How to watch Game 4

Date: Sunday, April 21



Time: 7 p.m. ET



Location: Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida

Live scoring: GameTracker

TV channel: TNT

Odds: Magic +5.5 (Over/Under 207)

TV listings

Playoff series schedule, results (Raptors lead series 2-1)

*All times Eastern

Game 1: Magic 104, Raptors 101 (Box Score)



Game 2: Raptors 111, Magic 82 (Box Score)

Game 3: Raptors 98, Magic 93 (Box Score)

Game 4: Raptors at Magic, Sunday, April 21, 7 p.m. -- TV: TNT

Game 5: Magic at Raptors, Tuesday, April 23, TBD -- TV: TBD

Game 6*: Raptors at Magic, Thursday, April 25, TBD -- TV: TBD

Game 7*: Magic at Raptors, Saturday, April 27, TBD -- TV: TBD

*If necessary

Odds and Analysis

Storylines

Raptors: Toronto comes into the playoffs hoping to erase some serious demons. They've been eliminated by LeBron James-led Cavaliers teams in each of the past three seasons, and obviously won't have to deal with him this time around, but are still looking to prove they're capable of making the NBA Finals. First-year head coach Nick Nurse has thrived since taking over for Dwane Casey, and new additions Kawhi Leonard, Danny Green and Marc Gasol have been welcome additions, bolstered by the massive improvement of Pascal Siakam. This is a Toronto team out for blood, but a first-round scare could give them flashbacks and severely damage their confidence.

Magic: You hate to use the term "playing with house money," but it really applies here. Not many forecasted the Magic to make the playoffs, and now that they have, pretty much nobody is giving them a chance against a loaded and experienced Raptors team. But that's when upsets happen, when teams play with nothing to lose. Nikola Vucevic has been outstanding all season, and Aaron Gordon could be poised for a playoff breakout. It's time to roll the ball out and see what happens.

Matchups to watch



1. Pascal Siakam vs. Aaron Gordon: Gordon, an emerging star, will likely be guarded by (among others) Siakam, who's evolved into one of the most versatile defenders in the NBA. Gordon is a tough matchup for bigs because of his ability to play on the perimeter, and a tough matchup for wings because of his strength in the post -- Siakam can handle both, which could make things difficult for Gordon in his first playoff appearance.

2. Bench units: This isn't to be flip, but the Raptors bench could give the Magic starters a run for their money. Led by Fred VanVleet, OG Anunoby and Serge Ibaka, Toronto's depth has been one of its strong suits for several seasons now. Contrast that with the Magic, who have limited bench help outside of former Raptor Terrence Ross, and there could be some ugly minutes while Steve Clifford tries to get his starters some much-needed rest.

3. Kyle Lowry vs. His injuries: Toronto has rested Lowry quite a bit this season, but he has some nagging ailments that just won't seem to go away. The Raptors will probably be alright without him given the depth mentioned above, but they'll need Lowry during crunch time if the games end up close.

2019 NBA Playoff Bracket