NBA Playoffs 2019: Watch Raptors vs. Magic Game 5, series schedule, results, TV channel, live stream, odds, matchups

After dropping Game 1 to the Orlando Magic, the first-round series has belonged to the Toronto Raptors.

The East's second-seeded Toronto Raptors suffered an early scare against the No. 7 Orlando Magic, but they reminded everyone on Sunday why they are considered to be a legitimate threat to emerge from the Eastern Conference. The Raptors have now won three straight and have the opportunity to close out Orlando on Tuesday in Game 5.

Here's everything you need to know about this first-round matchup between the Raptors and Magic.

No. 2 Toronto Raptors vs. No. 7 Orlando Magic



How to watch Game 5

Date: Tuesday, April 23



Tuesday, April 23 Time: 7 p.m. ET



7 p.m. ET Location: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Canada

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Canada Live scoring: GameTracker

GameTracker TV channel: NBA TV

TV listings

Playoff series schedule, results (Raptors lead series 3-1)

*All times Eastern

Game 1: Magic 104, Raptors 101 (Box Score)



Magic 104, Raptors 101 (Box Score) Game 2: Raptors 111, Magic 82 (Box Score)

Raptors 111, Magic 82 (Box Score) Game 3: Raptors 98, Magic 93 (Box Score)

Raptors 98, Magic 93 (Box Score) Game 4: Raptors 107, Magic 85 (Box Score)

Raptors 107, Magic 85 (Box Score) Game 5: Magic at Raptors, Tuesday, April 23, 7:00 p.m. -- TV: NBA TV

Magic at Raptors, Tuesday, April 23, 7:00 p.m. -- NBA TV Game 6*: Raptors at Magic, Thursday, April 25, TBD -- TV: TBD

Raptors at Magic, Thursday, April 25, TBD -- TBD Game 7*: Magic at Raptors, Saturday, April 27, TBD -- TV: TBD

*If necessary

Odds and Analysis

Storylines

Raptors: Toronto comes into the playoffs hoping to erase some serious demons. They've been eliminated by LeBron James-led Cavaliers teams in each of the past three seasons, and obviously won't have to deal with him this time around, but are still looking to prove they're capable of making the NBA Finals. First-year head coach Nick Nurse has thrived since taking over for Dwane Casey, and new additions Kawhi Leonard, Danny Green and Marc Gasol have been welcome additions, bolstered by the massive improvement of Pascal Siakam. This is a Toronto team out for blood, but a first-round scare could give them flashbacks and severely damage their confidence.

Magic: You hate to use the term "playing with house money," but it really applies here. Not many forecasted the Magic to make the playoffs, and now that they have, pretty much nobody is giving them a chance against a loaded and experienced Raptors team. But that's when upsets happen, when teams play with nothing to lose. Nikola Vucevic has been outstanding all season, and Aaron Gordon could be poised for a playoff breakout. It's time to roll the ball out and see what happens.

Matchups to watch



1. Pascal Siakam vs. Aaron Gordon: Gordon, an emerging star, will likely be guarded by (among others) Siakam, who's evolved into one of the most versatile defenders in the NBA. Gordon is a tough matchup for bigs because of his ability to play on the perimeter, and a tough matchup for wings because of his strength in the post -- Siakam can handle both, which could make things difficult for Gordon in his first playoff appearance.

2. Bench units: This isn't to be flip, but the Raptors bench could give the Magic starters a run for their money. Led by Fred VanVleet, OG Anunoby and Serge Ibaka, Toronto's depth has been one of its strong suits for several seasons now. Contrast that with the Magic, who have limited bench help outside of former Raptor Terrence Ross, and there could be some ugly minutes while Steve Clifford tries to get his starters some much-needed rest.

3. Kyle Lowry vs. His injuries: Toronto has rested Lowry quite a bit this season, but he has some nagging ailments that just won't seem to go away. The Raptors will probably be alright without him given the depth mentioned above, but they'll need Lowry during crunch time if the games end up close.

2019 NBA Playoff Bracket