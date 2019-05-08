NBA Playoffs 2019: Watch Rockets vs. Warriors Game 5, TV channel, live stream, odds, prediction
After ripping off victories in the past two games, the Rockets hope to steal a game on the road against the Warriors
The Houston Rockets were in a bad way following the first two games of their series against the Golden State Warriors. Being down 2-0 to the champs is not a place that any team wants to be.
However, Houston recorded back-to-back wins in Games 3 and 4, including a 112-108 victory in Game 4 on Monday. Reigning MVP James Harden continued to play at an extremely high level with 38 points on 13-of-29 shooting and 10 rebounds in the victory. Five Rockets finished in double-figures, with Eric Gordon adding 20 points.
Now the Warriors will look to gain the upper hand once again being on their home floor, while the Rockets look to go up 3-2 on Golden State for the second straight postseason.
How to watch Rockets vs. Warriors Game 5
- Date: Wednesday, May 8
- Time: 10:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Oracle Arena -- Oakland, California
- TV channel: TNT
- Live stats: GameTracker
- Online streaming: fuboTV (try it for free)
- Odds: Warriors -6 (Over/Under 219.5)
TV listings
All games will air on ESPN, ABC, TNT and NBA TV during the postseason. Games on TNT and NBA TV can be streamed via fuboTV (try it for free).
Odds and Analysis
Check Sportsline's NBA pick sheet for all your daily odds.
Game 5 storylines
Rockets: Harden has been playing out of his mind throughout the series. The All-Star guard is averaging 35.8 points and shooting 35.4 percent from beyond the arc in the four games so far. The Warriors have had no answer for Harden, whether he's camping out on the perimeter or driving to the rim. With Harden scoring at least 38 points in both of Houston's victories, that trend certainly could continue and give the Rockets a chance to steal a game on the road.
Warriors: Golden State looked to have a firm grasp on the series before it shifted to Houston. However, Harden absolutely torched the Warriors in wins during Games 3 and 4. Even in defeat, Kevin Durant has still been playing at an extremely high level during the series, as he's averaging 36.0 points and shooting 44.2 percent from beyond the arc. Durant will look to continue to show off his sensational shooting stroke and the Warriors will need his offensive output if they want to pull out a win at home.
Game 5 prediction, pick
The Rockets looked dead in the water after the first two games of the series, but have all the momentum heading into Game 5. However, the Warriors have a track record of playing extremely well at Oracle Arena, so they'll come away with a victory. Take the Rockets to cover, though, in a close one.
-
