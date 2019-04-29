NBA Playoffs 2019: Watch Trail Blazers vs. Nuggets Game 1, TV channel, live stream, odds, prediction
Portland and Denver will open their conference semifinal matchup on Monday
It was an intense opening round between the Denver Nuggets and San Antonio Spurs, but in the end, the West's No. 2 seed found a way to win and advance.
Denver was pushed to the brink by San Antonio, but held on for a narrow 90-86 win in Game 7 to advance to the second round where they'll face Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers. Portland should be plenty rested after dispatching the Oklahoma City Thunder in five games, thanks to one of the all-time great playoff shots by Lillard.
Both the Nuggets and Blazers are now just four wins away from reaching the Western Conference finals, and it's a testament to how well both clubs have played all year long, including in the first round of the playoffs. The Nuggets will be led by triple-double machine Nikola Jokic, while the Blazers will have their normal leadership from Lillard and CJ McCollum. It promises to be an exciting series, with plenty on the line for both teams.
Here's everything you need to know about the first matchup in this series.
No. 2 Denver Nuggets vs. No. 3 Portland Trail Blazers
How to watch Game 1
- Date: Monday, Apr. 29
- Time: 10:30 p.m.
- Location: Pepsi Center -- Denver, Colorado
- TV channel: TNT
- Live stats: GameTracker
- Online streaming: fuboTV (try it for free)
- Odds: Nuggets -4 (Over/Under 215.5)
TV listings
All games will air on ESPN, ABC, TNT and NBA TV during the postseason. Games on TNT and NBA TV can be streamed via fuboTV (try it for free).
Odds and Analysis
Check Sportsline's NBA pick sheet for all your daily odds.
Who wins the 2019 NBA Finals? And which massive long shot can go all the way? Visit SportsLine now to see who you should back to win the NBA Finals, all from the proven model that is up more than $4,000 on its NBA picks this season, and find out.
Game 1 storylines
Nuggets: The inexperienced Nuggets pulled out a gut-check performance after nearly blowing a 17-point second-half lead to the Spurs in Game 7 -- that builds character. With a series under their belt, you can expect Jokic and his supporting cast, featuring Paul Millsap, Jamal Murray and Gary Harris, to play more relaxed and confident. They'll have their hands full with Lillard, but Denver's home-court advantage is one of the best in the league, so they should be playing loose and free to start the series.
Blazers: Two words: Damian Lillard. If he plays the way he played in the OKC series, Denver might not have a chance. Though overshadowed by Dame's heroics, McCollum was no slouch himself in the opening round, and if the Nuggets send too much attention Lillard's way, McCollum will definitely make them pay. A big question mark for the Blazers is how they deal with Jokic. After Jusuf Nurkic, Jokic's former teammate, went down for the year with a leg injury, Portland has relied on Enes Kanter. He did a fine job against OKC, but dealing with Jokic is going to be a tall task. Their options off the bench -- Meyers Leonard and Zach Collins -- might not be much help. This series could end up coming down to who's better between Lillard and Jokic.
Game 1 prediction, pick
The Nuggets will have confidence after taking down the experienced Spurs, but Lillard and McCollum could have a field day in Game 1, with much more rest than the Nuggets guards. Ultimately Denver keeps its home-court advantage and wins a close game.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Harden, Rockets upset about Game 1 refs
'I just want a fair chance,' Harden said
-
NBA playoffs: Schedule, how to watch
Get the complete schedule and results for the NBA playoffs, along with viewing information
-
76ers vs. Raptors Game 2: How to watch
The second-seeded Raptors can take a 2-0 series lead with a Game 2 win on Monday night
-
2019 NBA Playoffs: Bracket, matchups
A look at every series in the NBA postseason
-
NBA DFS lineups, best picks for April 29
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career earnings, gives optimal lineup ad...
-
Warriors hold off Rockets, take Game 1
The Warriors held off the Rockets in Game 1 despite a big night from James Harden