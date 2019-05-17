NBA Playoffs 2019: Watch Warriors vs. Blazers Game 3, live stream, TV channel, date, time, odds, prediction

The Golden State Warriors will visit the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals on Saturday night.

The Warriors pulled off a thrilling 114-111 victory over the Blazers in Game 2 on Thursday night to take a 2-0 series lead. Golden State overcame a 15-point deficit at halftime -- the second-largest comeback in postseason franchise history -- and will now look to take a 3-0 advantage as the series shifts to Portland.

Golden State rode a 37-point effort from Stephen Curry along with his game-clinching assist to Draymond Green with 12.3 seconds left which put the Warriors up for good in Game 2.

The Blazers will hope for a more efficient performance from their star players as Damian Lillard has shot under 38 percent in each of the first two games of the series while C.J. McCollum has converted on less than 39.1 percent of his shot attempts in each of the first two matchups in this series.

Here's everything you need to know about Game 3.

Storylines

Storylines



Warriors: The Warriors played a less-than-perfect game in Game 2 and did it without Kevin Durant but they still walked away with a victory. While it's pretty clear Golden State probably won't win Game 3 on the road if they come out with the same effort, the bottom line is that there's no pressure on the Warriors in Game 3. They can literally give a half-hearted effort for the first two or three quarters and simply come out on fire in the fourth and still win this game. That's the definition of encouraging news for the Warriors in Game 3.

Blazers: The Blazers outplayed the Warriors in the first half and held a fourth quarter lead with under a minute remaining and still lost. That is the definition of discouraging. There are only 20 teams in NBA history who have ever fallen behind 2-0 in a seven-game series that have actually wound up winning the series. As I mentioned earlier, Lillard and McCollum struggled mightily in Game 2, combining to go 15-of-39 (38.4 percent) from the field. That type of efficiency simply will not win games against the Warriors.

Game Prediction and Pick



Most probably expect the Blazers to win this game -- it's the reason why they're favorites. They should have won Game 2 after outplaying the Warriors for the majority of the game. Now, they are playing at home and want to avoid a sweep against a team that they've lost 10 out of 11 playoff games to.

With all of that said, I'm going to agree with the line entering this game -- I expect the Blazers to win because they're desperate and I can't see Lillard and McCollum continuing to struggle for the third straight game in this series. When you factor in the home crowd, it should be just enough to give Portland their first victory in this series.