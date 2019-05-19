NBA Playoffs 2019: Watch Warriors vs. Blazers Game 3, live updates, online stream, TV channel, date, time, odds
The Warriors will look to take a 3-0 advantage over the Blazers as the series shifts to Moda Center
The Golden State Warriors will visit the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center in Game 3 of the Western Conference finals on Saturday night.
The Warriors pulled off a thrilling 114-111 victory over the Blazers in Game 2 on Thursday night to take a 2-0 series lead. Golden State overcame a 15-point deficit at halftime -- the second-largest comeback in postseason franchise history -- and will now look to take a 3-0 advantage as the series shifts to Portland.
Golden State rode a 37-point effort from Stephen Curry along with his game-clinching assist to Draymond Green with 12.3 seconds left which put the Warriors up for good in Game 2.
The Blazers will hope for a more efficient performance from their star players as Damian Lillard has shot under 38 percent in each of the first two games of the series while C.J. McCollum has converted on less than 39.1 percent of his shot attempts in each of the first two matchups in this series.
CBS Sports will be following all of the action from Portland this evening with our live blog.
How to watch Warriors vs. Blazers Game 3
- Date: Saturday, May 18
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Location: Moda Center -- Portland, Oregon
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stats: GameTracker
- Streaming: WatchESPN
- Odds: Blazers -2.5 (Over/Under 221)
TV listings
All games will air on ESPN, ABC, TNT and NBA TV during the postseason. Games on TNT and NBA TV can be streamed via fuboTV (try it for free).
Odds and Analysis
Check Sportsline's NBA pick sheet for all your daily odds.
