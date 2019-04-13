NBA Playoffs 2019: Watch Warriors vs. Clippers Game 1, series schedule, times, TV, live stream, prediction, odds, matchups

The West's top-ranked Golden State Warriors begins their quest for a three-peat when they face off against the No. 8 seed Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday in the first round of the playoffs. The defending champs will be looking to get through the Clippers and ultimately win their third consecutive title and fourth in five years. Meanwhile, L.A.'s presence in the playoffs is somewhat of a surprise, especially after the team dealt Tobias Harris prior to the trade deadline. However, thanks to some solid play from Danilo Gallinari, Patrick Beverley, Lou Williams and others, the Clippers remain a formidable foe.

Golden State took the regular-season series 3-1 over the Clippers, and will be looking to continue to have similar success against them in the playoffs.

Here's everything you need to know about this first-round matchup between the Warriors and the Clippers.

No. 1 Golden State Warriors vs. No. 8 Los Angeles Clippers



How to watch Game 1

Date: Saturday, April 13



Saturday, April 13 Time: 8 p.m. ET



8 p.m. ET Location: Oracle Arena -- Oakland, California

Oracle Arena -- Oakland, California TV channel: ABC

ABC Live stats: GameTracker

GameTracker Online streaming: WatchESPN

WatchESPN Odds: Warriors -12.5

TV listings

All games will air on ESPN, ABC, TNT and NBA TV during the postseason. Games on TNT and NBA TV can be streamed via fuboTV (Try it for free).

Playoff series schedule



All times Eastern

Game 1: Clippers at Warriors, Saturday, April 13, 8 p.m. -- TV: ABC

ABC Game 2: Clippers at Warriors, Monday, April 15, 10:30 p.m. -- TV: TNT

TNT Game 3: Warriors at Clippers, Thursday, April 18, 10:30 p.m. -- TV: TNT

TNT Game 4: Warriors at Clippers, Sunday, April 21, 3:30 p.m. -- TV: ABC

ABC Game 5*: Clippers at Warriors, Wednesday, April 24, TBD -- TV: TBD

TBD Game 6*: Warriors at Clippers, Friday, April 26, TBD -- TV: TBD

TBD Game 7*: Clippers at Warriors, Sunday, April 28, TBD -- TV: TBD

*If necessary

Odds and Analysis

Storylines

Clippers: The Clippers are one of the feel-good stories of the postseason, as not too many picked them to be there prior to the season's start. They will have their hands full when it comes to the Warriors, but the matchup should provide the team with some solid experience regardless.

Warriors: The Warriors enter the postseason as the heavy favorite to win their third consecutive title. The team was clearly coasting for large portions of the regular season, but now that the postseason is here, their focus and performance will likely elevate.

Matchups to watch

1. Steve Kerr vs. Doc Rivers: Two of the game's premier coaches will go head-to-head in this series. Both have had ample success in the postseason, and both know what to expect. Playoff basketball becomes much more of a chess match, as teams play each other multiple times in a row, and it will be interesting to see how these two counteract each other.

2. Patrick Beverley vs. Steph Curry: Beverley likes to make things as difficult as possible for his opponents, and he will surely be tasked with trying to slow Curry at times throughout the series. A matchup between the league's deadliest shooter and one of its most tenacious defenders promises to be exciting.

3. Draymond Green vs. His emotions: Green led the league with 16 technical fouls during the regular season, and his emotions have gotten the best of him in the postseason in the past. The Warriors won't want to lose Green for a game due to suspension (we all remember what happened when that occurred in 2016), so he will have to try to keep himself in check.

Series prediction, pick

Warriors in four: The Clippers have had a solid season, but it will end in short order against the Warriors. The Clippers simply don't have the firepower to keep up with a focused Golden State team that boasts five All-Stars in their first five. The Warriors will likely use the first round series against the Clippers as a tune up to get ready for a potential big test against the Houston Rockets in the second round.

2019 NBA Playoff Bracket