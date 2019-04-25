NBA Playoffs 2019: Watch Warriors vs. Clippers Game 6, series schedule, results, online stream, TV channel, odds, matchups
The Warriors failed to close out the Clippers at home in Game 5, but will get another chance on Friday at the Staples Center
The Golden State Warriors may be the top-ranked team in the Western Conference, but their opening-round series against the Los Angeles Clippers has been no walk in the park. Up 3-1 with a chance to put away the West's No. 8 seed, Golden State fell at the hands of Los Angeles in a 129-121 defeat in Game 5. Even more impressive than the win itself is how the Clippers have stolen two games from the defending champs at Oracle.
Montrezl Harrell, Lou Williams and Danilo Gallinari combined for 83 points in the win. The Clippers return home for Game 6 as they try and do the unthinkable and rally past the Warriors and win the series. It's the playoffs -- anything is possible
Here's everything you need to know about this first-round matchup between the Warriors and the Clippers.
No. 1 Golden State Warriors vs. No. 8 Los Angeles Clippers
How to watch Game 6
- Date: Friday, April 26
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Location: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stats: GameTracker
- Online streaming: WatchESPN
- Odds: Clippers +9.5 (Over/Under 234.5)
TV listings
All games will air on ESPN, ABC, TNT and NBA TV during the postseason. Games on TNT and NBA TV can be streamed via fuboTV (try it for free).
Playoff series schedule, results (Warriors lead series 3-2)
*All times Eastern
- Game 1: Warriors 121, Clippers 104 (Box Score)
- Game 2: Clippers 135, Warriors 131 (Box Score)
- Game 3: Warriors 132, Clippers 105 (Box Score)
- Game 4: Warriors 113, Clippers 105 (Box Score)
- Game 5: Clippers 129, Warriors 121 (Box Score)
- Game 6: Warriors at Clippers, Friday, April 26, 10 p.m. -- TV: ESPN
- Game 7*: Clippers at Warriors, Sunday, April 28, TBD -- TV: TBD
*If necessary
Odds and Analysis
Check Sportsline's NBA pick sheet for all your daily odds.
Storylines
Clippers: The Clippers are one of the feel-good stories of the postseason, as not too many picked them to be there prior to the season's start. They will have their hands full when it comes to the Warriors, but the matchup should provide the team with some solid experience regardless.
Warriors: The Warriors enter the postseason as the heavy favorite to win their third consecutive title. The team was clearly coasting for large portions of the regular season, but now that the postseason is here, their focus and performance will likely elevate.
Matchups to watch
1. Steve Kerr vs. Doc Rivers: Two of the game's premier coaches will go head-to-head in this series. Both have had ample success in the postseason, and both know what to expect. Playoff basketball becomes much more of a chess match, as teams play each other multiple times in a row, and it will be interesting to see how these two counteract each other.
2. Patrick Beverley vs. Steph Curry: Beverley likes to make things as difficult as possible for his opponents, and he will surely be tasked with trying to slow Curry at times throughout the series. A matchup between the league's deadliest shooter and one of its most tenacious defenders promises to be exciting.
3. Draymond Green vs. His emotions: Green led the league with 16 technical fouls during the regular season, and his emotions have gotten the best of him in the postseason in the past. The Warriors won't want to lose Green for a game due to suspension (we all remember what happened when that occurred in 2016), so he will have to try to keep himself in check.
2019 NBA Playoff Bracket
-
