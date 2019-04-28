NBA Playoffs 2019: Watch Warriors vs. Rockets Game 1, live updates, TV channel, live stream, odds, prediction

In a rematch of last year's Western Conference finals, the Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets are ready to meet again this postseason -- only one round earlier.

Golden State took out Houston last year in seven games after trailing 3-2 in the WCF. Had Chris Paul not suffered a hamstring injury to Chris Paul late in Game 5, it's possible the outcome would have been different. Instead, Paul missed the final two games of the series and the Warriors were able to come back to win.

This second-round semifinal could be more of the same as long as both teams remain as healthy as possible. DeMarcus Cousins is already out for the series after suffering a quad injury in Golden State's opening round series against the Los Angeles Clippers. The Warriors received a sensational 50-point performance from All-Star forward Kevin Durant in a series-clinching Game 6 victory on Friday. Golden State is likely going to need more of the same if they want to dispatch of Houston in the Western Conference semifinals.

No. 1 Golden State Warriors vs. No. 4 Houston Rockets



Date: Sunday, Apr. 28



Time: 3:30 p.m.



Location: Oracle Arena -- Oakland, California

TV channel: ABC



Odds: Warriors -5.5 (O/U 224.5)



Game 1 storylines

Rockets: The Rockets were able to dispatch of the Utah Jazz fairly easily in their opening round series. Much like has been the case throughout the majority of the season, James Harden has put up offensive numbers that are out of this world. Harden averaged 27.8 points and shot 35.3 percent from beyond the arc during the series. Look for Harden to attempt to continue to dominate from the perimeter and try and carve up the Warriors.

Warriors: Meanwhile, the Warriors went through their fair share of adversity against the Clippers. On top of losing Cousins, the Clippers also gave the Warriors a series. It's worth keeping an eye on star guard Stephen Curry, who suffered a minor ankle injury in Game 6. If Durant and Curry are clicking on all cylinders, Golden State is one of the most dangerous teams around.

Game 1 prediction, pick

These two teams battled in the Western Conference Finals in a very entertaining series in 2018 and it should be more of the same this time around. It's a quick turnaround for the Warriors after just wrapping up their opening round series, but Golden State thrives at Oracle. It'll be close since the Rockets have had a chance to rest, but the Warriors will come out on top.