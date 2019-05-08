NBA Playoffs 2019: Watch Warriors vs. Rockets Game 5, TV channel, live stream, odds, prediction

Things didn't look so good for the Houston Rockets after dropping the first two games against the Golden State Warriors. Beginning a series down 2-0 to the champs is not a place that any team wants to be.

James Harden and the Rockets, however, managed to record consecutive wins in Games 3 and 4, including a 112-108 victory in Game 4 on Monday. Harden continued to play at an extremely high level with 38 points on 13-of-29 shooting and 10 rebounds in the victory. He also got plenty of help on offense as five Rockets finished in double figures, with Eric Gordon adding 20 points.

The Warriors head back to Oracle looking to gain the upper hand once again being on their home floor, while the Rockets look to go up 3-2 on Golden State for the second straight postseason.

Rockets: Harden has been playing out of his mind throughout the series. The All-Star guard is averaging 35.8 points and shooting 35.4 percent from beyond the arc in the four games so far. The Warriors have had no answer for Harden, whether he's camping out on the perimeter or driving to the rim. With Harden scoring at least 38 points in both of Houston's victories, that trend certainly could continue and give the Rockets a chance to steal a game on the road.

Warriors: Golden State looked to have a firm grasp on the series before it shifted to Houston. However, Harden absolutely torched the Warriors in wins during Games 3 and 4. Even in defeat, Kevin Durant has still been playing at an extremely high level during the series, as he's averaging 36.0 points and shooting 44.2 percent from beyond the arc. Durant will look to continue to show off his sensational shooting stroke and the Warriors will need his offensive output if they want to pull out a win at home.

The Rockets looked dead in the water after the first two games of the series, but have all the momentum heading into Game 5. However, the Warriors have a track record of playing extremely well at Oracle Arena, so they'll come away with a victory. Take the Rockets to cover, though, in a close one.