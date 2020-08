Watch Now: Who Do Lakers Not Want To Play In First Round? ( 1:54 )

The 2019-20 NBA season, which began 10 months ago in an entirely different world, has finally reached the playoffs. And even though all of the seeding, and even one of the 16 teams, is yet to be determined, we have the full first-round schedule. All the action will get underway on the afternoon of Monday, Aug. 17.

Because of the need to play inside a bubble at Disney World, homecourt advantage does not exist this year, and with travel no longer needed, teams will play every other day. Otherwise, the format remains the largely same, with the top-eight teams in each conference playing best-of-seven series, and the winner of each conference meeting in the Finals.

The only slight adaptation was the addition of a play-in tournament if the No. 9 seed was within four games of the No. 8 seed at the end of the seeding games. That scenario has been activated in the Western Conference, and that mini event will take place this weekend, with the Memphis Grizzlies facing either the Portland Trail Blazers or Phoenix Suns.

Here's a look at the schedule for every day of the first round of the 2020 NBA Playoffs.

Monday, Aug. 17, Game 1

Tuesday, Aug. 18, Game 1

Wednesday, Aug. 19, Game 2

No. 2 Toronto Raptors vs. No. 7 Brooklyn Nets, 1:30 p.m. ET, NBA TV

No. 3 Denver Nuggets vs. No. 6 Utah Jazz, 4 p.m. ET, TNT

No. 3 Boston Celtics vs. No. 6 Philadelphia 76ers, 6:30 p.m. ET, TNT

No. 2 Los Angeles Clippers vs. No. 7 Dallas Mavericks, 9 p.m. ET, TNT

Thursday, Aug. 20, Game 2

No. 4/5 Miami Heat vs. No. 4/5 Indiana Pacers, 1 p.m. ET, ESPN

No. 4/5 Oklahoma City Thunder vs. No. 4/5 Houston Rockets, 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

No. 1 Milwaukee Bucks vs. No. 8 Orlando Magic, 6 p.m. ET, ESPN

No. 1 Los Angeles Lakers vs. Play-in Winner, 9 p.m. ET, ESPN

Friday, Aug. 21, Game 3

No. 2 Toronto Raptors vs. No. 7 Brooklyn Nets, 1:30 p.m. ET, NBA TV

No. 3 Denver Nuggets vs. No. 6 Utah Jazz, 4 p.m. ET, TNT

No. 3 Boston Celtics vs. No. 6 Philadelphia 76ers, 6:30 p.m. ET, TNT

No. 2 Los Angeles Clippers vs. No. 7 Dallas Mavericks, 9 p.m. ET, TNT

Saturday, Aug. 22, Game 3

No. 1 Milwaukee Bucks vs. No. 8 Orlando Magic, 1 p.m. ET, TNT

No. 4/5 Miami Heat vs. No. 4/5 Indiana Pacers, 3:30 p.m. ET, TNT

No. 4/5 Oklahoma City Thunder vs. No. 4/5 Houston Rockets, 6 p.m. ET, ESPN

No. 1 Los Angeles Lakers vs. Play-in Winner, 8:30 p.m. ET, ABC

Sunday, Aug. 23, Game 4

No. 3 Boston Celtics vs. No. 6 Philadelphia 76ers, 1 p.m. ET, ABC

No. 2 Los Angeles Clippers vs. No. 7 Dallas Mavericks, 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC

No. 2 Toronto Raptors vs. No. 7 Brooklyn Nets, 6:30 p.m. ET, TNT

No. 3 Denver Nuggets vs. No. 6 Utah Jazz, 9 p.m. ET, TNT

Monday, Aug. 24, Game 4

No. 1 Milwaukee Bucks vs. No. 8 Orlando Magic, 1:30 p.m. ET, NBA TV

No. 4/5 Oklahoma City Thunder vs. No. 4/5 Houston Rockets, 4 p.m. ET, TNT

No. 4/5 Miami Heat vs. No. 4/5 Indiana Pacers, 6:30 p.m. ET, TNT

No. 1 Los Angeles Lakers vs. Play-in Winner, 9 p.m. ET, TNT

Tuesday, Aug. 25, Game 5

No. 2 Toronto Raptors vs. No. 7 Brooklyn Nets, TBD, TBD*

No. 2 Los Angeles Clippers vs. No. 7 Dallas Mavericks, TBD, TBD*

No. 3 Boston Celtics vs. No. 6 Philadelphia 76ers, TBD, TBD*

No. 3 Denver Nuggets vs. No. 6 Utah Jazz, TBD, TBD*

*If necessary

Wednesday, Aug. 26, Game 5

No. 1 Milwaukee Bucks vs. No. 8 Orlando Magic, TBD, TBD*

No. 1 Los Angeles Lakers vs. Play-in Winner, TBD, TBD*

No. 4/5 Miami Heat vs. No. 4/5 Indiana Pacers, TBD, TBD*

No. 4/5 Oklahoma City Thunder vs. No. 4/5 Houston Rockets, TBD, TBD*

*If necessary

Thursday, Aug. 27, Game 6

No. 2 Toronto Raptors vs. No. 7 Brooklyn Nets, TBD, TBD*

No. 2 Los Angeles Clippers vs. No. 7 Dallas Mavericks, TBD, TBD*

No. 3 Boston Celtics vs. No. 6 Philadelphia 76ers, TBD, TBD*

No. 3 Denver Nuggets vs. No. 6 Utah Jazz, TBD, TBD*

*If necessary

Friday, Aug. 28, Game 6

No. 1 Milwaukee Bucks vs. No. 8 Orlando Magic, TBD, TBD*

No. 1 Los Angeles Lakers vs. Play-in Winner, TBD, TBD*

No. 4/5 Miami Heat vs. No. 4/5 Indiana Pacers, TBD, TBD*

No. 4/5 Oklahoma City Thunder vs. No. 4/5 Houston Rockets, TBD, TBD*

*If necessary

Saturday, Aug. 29, Game 7

No. 2 Toronto Raptors vs. No. 7 Brooklyn Nets, TBD, TBD*

No. 2 Los Angeles Clippers vs. No. 7 Dallas Mavericks, TBD, TBD*

No. 3 Boston Celtics vs. No. 6 Philadelphia 76ers, TBD, TBD*

No. 3 Denver Nuggets vs. No. 6 Utah Jazz, TBD, TBD*

*If necessary

Sunday, Aug. 30, Game 7

No. 1 Milwaukee Bucks vs. No. 8 Orlando Magic, TBD, TBD*

No. 1 Los Angeles Lakers vs. Play-in Winner, TBD, TBD*

No. 4/5 Miami Heat vs. No. 4/5 Indiana Pacers, TBD, TBD*

No. 4/5 Oklahoma City Thunder vs. No. 4/5 Houston Rockets, TBD, TBD*

*If necessary