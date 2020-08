Watch Now: Highlights: Clippers vs. Mavericks ( 2:52 )

Over 10 months after the 2019-20 NBA season began, the playoff field is finally set, with the action set to get underway on the afternoon of Monday, Aug. 17. For the first time in league history, the final spot in the postseason picture was determined by a play-in game between the eighth and ninth seeds in the Western Conference. The Portland Trail Blazers came out victorious over the Memphis Grizzlies in that game, and as a result they will face off against the top-seeded Los Angeles Lakers in the first round.

Due to the need to play inside of the bubble at Disney World, home-court advantage has been largely eliminated this year, since there is no travel, no fans in attendance, and no true home or away teams. Otherwise, the format remains the largely same, with the top eight teams in each conference playing best-of-seven series, and the winner of each conference meeting in the Finals, which are scheduled to begin on Sept. 30.

Here's a look at the schedule for every day of the first round of the 2020 NBA Playoffs.

Monday, Aug. 17 - Game 1 results

No. 3 Denver Nuggets 135, No. 6 Utah Jazz 125 (OT)

No. 2 Toronto Raptors 134, No. 7 Brooklyn Nets 110

No. 3 Boston Celtics 109, No. 6 Philadelphia 76ers 101

No. 2 Los Angeles Clippers 118, No. 7 Dallas Mavericks 110

Tuesday, Aug. 18 - Game 1

Wednesday, Aug. 19 - Game 2

No. 2 Toronto Raptors vs. No. 7 Brooklyn Nets, 1:30 p.m. ET, NBA TV

No. 3 Denver Nuggets vs. No. 6 Utah Jazz, 4 p.m. ET, TNT

No. 3 Boston Celtics vs. No. 6 Philadelphia 76ers, 6:30 p.m. ET, TNT

No. 2 Los Angeles Clippers vs. No. 7 Dallas Mavericks, 9 p.m. ET, TNT

Thursday, Aug. 20 - Game 2

No. 5 Miami Heat vs. No. 4 Indiana Pacers, 1 p.m. ET, ESPN

No. 5 Oklahoma City Thunder vs. No. 4 Houston Rockets, 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

No. 1 Milwaukee Bucks vs. No. 8 Orlando Magic, 6 p.m. ET, ESPN

No. 1 Los Angeles Lakers vs. Portland Trail Blazers, 9 p.m. ET, ESPN

Friday, Aug. 21 - Game 3

No. 2 Toronto Raptors vs. No. 7 Brooklyn Nets, 1:30 p.m. ET, NBA TV

No. 3 Denver Nuggets vs. No. 6 Utah Jazz, 4 p.m. ET, TNT

No. 3 Boston Celtics vs. No. 6 Philadelphia 76ers, 6:30 p.m. ET, TNT

No. 2 Los Angeles Clippers vs. No. 7 Dallas Mavericks, 9 p.m. ET, TNT

Saturday, Aug. 22 - Game 3

No. 1 Milwaukee Bucks vs. No. 8 Orlando Magic, 1 p.m. ET, TNT

No. 5 Miami Heat vs. No. 4 Indiana Pacers, 3:30 p.m. ET, TNT

No. 5 Oklahoma City Thunder vs. No. 4 Houston Rockets, 6 p.m. ET, ESPN

No. 1 Los Angeles Lakers vs. Portland Trail Blazers, 8:30 p.m. ET, ABC

Sunday, Aug. 23 - Game 4

No. 3 Boston Celtics vs. No. 6 Philadelphia 76ers, 1 p.m. ET, ABC

No. 2 Los Angeles Clippers vs. No. 7 Dallas Mavericks, 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC

No. 2 Toronto Raptors vs. No. 7 Brooklyn Nets, 6:30 p.m. ET, TNT

No. 3 Denver Nuggets vs. No. 6 Utah Jazz, 9 p.m. ET, TNT

Monday, Aug. 24 - Game 4

No. 1 Milwaukee Bucks vs. No. 8 Orlando Magic, 1:30 p.m. ET, NBA TV

No. 5 Oklahoma City Thunder vs. No. 4 Houston Rockets, 4 p.m. ET, TNT

No. 5 Miami Heat vs. No. 4 Indiana Pacers, 6:30 p.m. ET, TNT

No. 1 Los Angeles Lakers vs. Portland Trail Blazers, 9 p.m. ET, TNT

Tuesday, Aug. 25 - Game 5

No. 2 Toronto Raptors vs. No. 7 Brooklyn Nets, TBD, TBD*

No. 2 Los Angeles Clippers vs. No. 7 Dallas Mavericks, TBD, TBD*

No. 3 Boston Celtics vs. No. 6 Philadelphia 76ers, TBD, TBD*

No. 3 Denver Nuggets vs. No. 6 Utah Jazz, TBD, TBD*

*If necessary

Wednesday, Aug. 26 - Game 5

No. 1 Milwaukee Bucks vs. No. 8 Orlando Magic, TBD, TBD*

No. 1 Los Angeles Lakers vs. Portland Trail Blazers, TBD, TBD*

No. 5 Miami Heat vs. No. 4 Indiana Pacers, TBD, TBD*

No. 5 Oklahoma City Thunder vs. No. 4 Houston Rockets, TBD, TBD*

*If necessary

Thursday, Aug. 27 - Game 6

No. 2 Toronto Raptors vs. No. 7 Brooklyn Nets, TBD, TBD*

No. 2 Los Angeles Clippers vs. No. 7 Dallas Mavericks, TBD, TBD*

No. 3 Boston Celtics vs. No. 6 Philadelphia 76ers, TBD, TBD*

No. 3 Denver Nuggets vs. No. 6 Utah Jazz, TBD, TBD*

*If necessary

Friday, Aug. 28 - Game 6

No. 1 Milwaukee Bucks vs. No. 8 Orlando Magic, TBD, TBD*

No. 1 Los Angeles Lakers vs. Portland Trail Blazers, TBD, TBD*

No. 5 Miami Heat vs. No. 4 Indiana Pacers, TBD, TBD*

No. 5 Oklahoma City Thunder vs. No. 4 Houston Rockets, TBD, TBD*

*If necessary

Saturday, Aug. 29 - Game 7

No. 2 Toronto Raptors vs. No. 7 Brooklyn Nets, TBD, TBD*

No. 2 Los Angeles Clippers vs. No. 7 Dallas Mavericks, TBD, TBD*

No. 3 Boston Celtics vs. No. 6 Philadelphia 76ers, TBD, TBD*

No. 3 Denver Nuggets vs. No. 6 Utah Jazz, TBD, TBD*

*If necessary

Sunday, Aug. 30 - Game 7

No. 1 Milwaukee Bucks vs. No. 8 Orlando Magic, TBD, TBD*

No. 1 Los Angeles Lakers vs. Portland Trail Blazers, TBD, TBD*

No. 5 Miami Heat vs. No. 4 Indiana Pacers, TBD, TBD*

No. 5 Oklahoma City Thunder vs. No. 4 Houston Rockets, TBD, TBD*

*If necessary