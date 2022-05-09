The 2022 NBA playoffs are in full swing in the second round. There are a pair of vital Game 4s on Monday night, with the Boston Celtics and Memphis Grizzlies aiming to even their series against the Milwaukee Bucks and Golden State Warriors, respectively. Memphis will likely have to do it without Ja Morant, who is doubtful for Game 4 after sustaining a knee injury in Game 3.

The other two second-round series are tied, 2-2. The Philadelphia 76ers, behind a strong performance from James Harden, took Game 4 vs. the Miami Heat on Sunday night. The Dallas Mavericks hit 20 3s in their Game 4 win over the Phoenix Suns. Both Miami and Phoenix will return home Tuesday night, looking to retake the series leads in Game 5s.

The full 2022 NBA playoff bracket and this week's schedule can be found below.

This week's playoff schedule

(All times U.S./Eastern)

Monday, May 9

Game 4: Bucks at Celtics, 7:30 p.m. (TNT)

Game 4: Grizzlies at Warriors, 10 p.m. (TNT)

Tuesday, May 10

Game 5: Heat at 76ers, 7:30 p.m. (TNT)

Game 5: Suns at Mavericks, 10 p.m. (TNT)



Wednesday, May 11

Game 5: Bucks at Celtics, 7 p.m. (TNT)

Game 5: Warriors at Grizzlies, 9:30 p.m. (TNT)



Thursday, May 12

Game 6: Heat at 76ers, 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 6: Suns at Mavericks, 9:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Friday, May 13

Game 6*: Bucks at Celtics, TBD (ESPN)

Game 6*: Grizzlies at Warriors, TBD (ESPN)



Saturday, May 14

No games scheduled



Sunday, May 15

Game 7*: Bucks at Celtics, TBD (TBD)

Game 7*: Heat at 76ers, TBD (TBD)

Game 7*: Suns at Mavericks, TBD (TBD)

Monday, May 16

Game 7*: Warriors at Grizzlies, TBD (TBD)