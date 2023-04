The first round of the 2023 NBA playoffs kicked off Saturday. The Philadelphia 76ers notched the first victory of the first round, hitting a record 21 3-pointers in a blowout win over the Brooklyn Nets. Three more games are on the Saturday schedule: Hawks-Celtics, Knicks-Cavaliers and Warriors-Kings. The other four series (Bucks-Heat, Nuggets-Wolves, Suns-Clippers and Grizzlies-Lakers) are set to start on Sunday.

The Heat and Timberwolves were victorious to close out the NBA Play-In Tournament on Friday night, winning the No. 8 seeds in their respective conferences and finalizing the bracket.

Here's a quick look at the weekend playoff schedule, followed by a series-by-series schedule.

Saturday NBA playoff schedule, scores

Game 1 : 76ers 121, Nets 101

: 76ers 121, Nets 101 Game 1 : (7) Hawks at (2) Celtics, 3:30 p.m., ESPN

: (7) Hawks at (2) Celtics, 3:30 p.m., ESPN Game 1 : (5) Knicks at (4) Cavaliers, 6 p.m., ESPN

: (5) Knicks at (4) Cavaliers, 6 p.m., ESPN Game 1: (6) Warriors at (2) Kings, 8:30 p.m., ABC

Sunday NBA playoff schedule, scores

Game 1 : (7) Lakers at (2) Grizzlies, 3 p.m., ABC

: (7) Lakers at (2) Grizzlies, 3 p.m., ABC Game 1 : (8) Heat at (1) Bucks, 5:30 p.m., TNT

: (8) Heat at (1) Bucks, 5:30 p.m., TNT Game 1 : (5) Clippers at (4) Suns, 8 p.m., TNT

: (5) Clippers at (4) Suns, 8 p.m., TNT Game 1: (8) Timberwolves at (1) Nuggets, 10:30 p.m., TNT

All times listed are Eastern. Games on ESPN, ABC and NBA TV can be streamed on fuboTV (try for free).

No. 1 Bucks vs. No. 8 Heat

Game 1: Bucks vs. Heat, Sunday, April 16 (5:30 p.m., TNT)

Game 2: Bucks vs. Heat, Wednesday, April 19 (9 p.m., NBA TV)

Game 3: Heat vs. Bucks, Saturday, April 22 (7:30 p.m., ESPN)

Game 4: Heat vs. Bucks, Monday, April 24 (TBD)

Game 5: Bucks vs. Heat, Wednesday, April 26 (TBD)*

Game 6: Heat vs. Bucks, Friday, April 28 (TBD)*

Game 7: Bucks vs. Heat, Sunday, April 30 (TBD)*

No. 2 Celtics vs. No. 7 Hawks

Game 1: Celtics vs. Hawks, Saturday, April 15 (3:30 p.m., ESPN)

Game 2: Celtics vs. Hawks, Tuesday, April 18 (7 p.m., NBA TV)

Game 3: Hawks vs. Celtics, Friday, April 21 (7 p.m., ESPN)

Game 4: Hawks vs. Celtics, Sunday, April 23 (7 p.m. TNT)

Game 5: Celtics vs. Hawks, Tuesday, April 25 (TBD)*

Game 6: Hawks vs. Celtics, Thursday, April 27 (TBD)*

Game 7: Celtics vs. Hawks, Saturday, April 29 (TBD)*

No. 3 76ers vs. No. 6 Nets (76ers lead 1-0)

Game 1: 76ers 121, Nets 101

Game 2: 76ers vs. Nets, Monday, April 17 (7:30 p.m., TNT)

Game 3: Nets vs. 76ers, Thursday, April 20 (7:30 p.m., TNT)

Game 4: Nets vs. 76ers, Saturday, April 22 (1 p.m., TNT)

Game 5: 76ers vs. Nets, Monday, April 24 (TBD)*

Game 6: Nets vs. 76ers, Thursday, April 27 (TBD)*

Game 7: 76ers vs. Nets, Saturday, April 29 (TBD)*

No. 4 Cavaliers vs. No. 5 Knicks

Game 1: Cavaliers vs. Knicks, Saturday, April 15 (6 p.m., ESPN)

Game 2: Cavaliers vs. Knicks, Tuesday, April 18 (7:30 p.m., TNT)

Game 3: Knicks vs. Cavaliers, Friday, April 21 (8:30 p.m., ABC)

Game 4: Knicks vs. Cavaliers, Sunday, April 23 (1 p.m., ABC)

Game 5: Cavaliers vs. Knicks, Wednesday, April 26 (TBD)*

Game 6: Knicks vs. Cavaliers, Friday, April 28 (TBD)*

Game 7: Cavaliers vs. Knicks, Sunday, April 30 (TBD)*

No. 1 Nuggets vs. No. 8 Wolves

Game 1: Nuggets vs. Wolves, Sunday, April 16 (10:30 p.m., TNT)

Game 2: Nuggets vs. Wolves, Wednesday, April 19 (10 p.m., TNT)

Game 3: Wolves vs. Nuggets, Friday, April 21 (9:30 p.m., ESPN)

Game 4: Wolves vs. Nuggets, Sunday, April 23 (9:30 p.m., TNT)

Game 5: Nuggets vs. Wolves, Tuesday, April 25 (TBD)*

Game 6: Wolves vs. Nuggets, Thursday, April 27 (TBD)*

Game 7: Nuggets vs. Wolves, Saturday, April 29 (TBD)*

No. 2 Grizzlies vs. No. 7 Lakers

Game 1: Grizzlies vs. Lakers, Sunday, April, 16 (3 p.m., ABC)

Game 2: Grizzlies vs. Lakers, Wednesday, April 19 (7:30 p.m., TNT)

Game 3: Lakers vs. Grizzlies, Saturday, April 22 (10 p.m., ESPN)

Game 4: Lakers vs. Grizzlies, Monday, April 24 (TBD)

Game 5: Grizzlies vs. Lakers, Wednesday, April 26 (TBD)*

Game 6: Lakers vs. Grizzlies, Friday, April 28 (TBD)*

Game 7: Grizzlies vs. Lakers, Sunday, April 30 (TBD)*

No. 3 Kings vs. No. 6 Warriors

Game 1: Kings vs. Warriors, Saturday, April 15 (8:30 p.m., ESPN)

Game 2: Kings vs. Warriors, Monday, April 17 (10 p.m., TNT)

Game 3: Warriors vs. Kings, Thursday, April 20 (10 p.m., TNT)

Game 4: Warriors vs. Kings, Sunday, April 23 (3:30 p.m., ABC)

Game 5: Kings vs. Warriors, Wednesday, April 26 (TBD)*

Game 6: Warriors vs. Kings, Friday, April 28 (TBD)*

Game 7: Kings vs. Warriors, Sunday, April 30 (TBD)*

No. 4 Suns vs. No. 5 Clippers

Game 1: Suns vs. Clippers, Sunday, April 16 (8 p.m., TNT)

Game 2: Suns vs. Clippers, Tuesday, April 18 (10 p.m., TNT)

Game 3: Clippers vs. Suns, Thursday, April 20 (10:30 p.m., NBA TV)

Game 4: Clippers vs. Suns, Saturday, April 22 (3:30 p.m., ABC)

Game 5: Suns vs. Clippers, Tuesday, April 25 (TBD)*

Game 6: Clippers vs. Suns, Thursday, April 27 (TBD)*

Game 7: Suns vs. Clippers, Saturday, April 29 (TBD)*

(* - if necessary)

2023 NBA playoff bracket