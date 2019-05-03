NBA Playoffs: 76ers' Mike Scott gives free tickets to fan with tattoo of his name
Scott knows tattoos when he sees them, and he decided to reward this one for its attention to detail
Few things put sports-related tattoos in the spotlight like an athlete taking notice. With Mike Scott, well, that brings it to a whole other level.
The Philadelphia 76ers forward is as famous for his body ink as he is his three-point shot and attitude. At one point, in fact, he had a tattoo of every single emoji. Among them: A three-in-one eyeball, donut and carrot combo to symbolize "I do not care at all." (Read that again slowly.)
It should come as no surprise, then, that Scott took kindly to the fact that a Sixers fan went above and beyond to recognize the former Atlanta Hawks, Washington Wizards and Los Angeles Clippers veteran with his own body art.
After pledging to get a tattoo of Scott's name if he got to 1,000 followers on Twitter in 24 hours back in March, @mdelNBA delivered on his promise this week, unveiling a sizable design on his side: a "Mike Scott Hive" branding with Scott's signature on-court bandana tied around the "O."
Alerted to the tattoo via his own Twitter account, Scott praised the move and rewarded the fan with free tickets to Game 4 of the Sixers' playoff series against the Toronto Raptors.
"I went on Twitter randomly, my mentions were blowing up, and I was like, 'Shoot, what the heck happened?'" Scott said, per the 76ers. "I know about tattoos. He was red around the area, got the little bandana. I was like, 'That's crazy, man. That's dope.'"
Scott's initial response to @mdelNBA's ink, which came on Twitter, included 26 emojis. He also addressed the fan before Thursday night's Game 3 victory, telling reporters that the newly tattooed supporter is an example of why he adores Philly fans even though he has only been with the team for a few months.
"Shout out to him, I love it," Scott said. "I've never had fans like this since probably UVA. As far as I've been in the league, this is the best fans. No disrespect, but I've never had fans like this. I love it. They embrace me, I embrace them. I feel like I'm one of them."
