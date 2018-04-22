NBA Playoffs: After Rubio's triple-double, Westbrook vows to 'shut that s--- off next game'

If there's one person who knows triple-doubles, it's Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook. So it was a little odd to see Jazz guard Ricky Rubio put up a monster triple-double against Westbrook in Utah's 115-102 Game 4 victory on Saturday.

Rubio finished with 26 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists, and was the catalyst for the Jazz taking a 2-1 lead in the series. After the game, Westbrook was asked about how the Thunder allowed Rubio to play so well, and he responded with a guarantee.

"He made some shots. Too comfortable," Westbrook said. "I'm gonna shut that s--- off next game, though. Guarantee that."

Well, there you have it. If you believe Westbrook, all of his personal efforts will be dedicated to stopping Rubio, who has been phenomenal in the playoffs so far with averages of 20.3 points, 8.3 rebounds and 8.0 assists. For comparison's sake, Westbrook is averaging 20.7 points, 11.0 rebounds and 10.0 assists in the series.

It's great to see Russ so excited about getting after Rubio on the defensive end, but it begs the question: Why didn't Westbrook decide to "shut that s--- off" a little earlier? Rubio has been incredibly aggressive offensively all series long, and has been a key factor in giving the Jazz the lead in the series.

We'll see if Westbrook can live up to his guarantee in Game 4 on Monday in Utah, when Rubio and the Jazz will look to go up 3-1.