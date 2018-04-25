NBA Playoffs: Bad blood between Terry Rozier, Eric Bledsoe spills over in Celtics-Bucks Game 5

The sudden rivalry between Terry Rozier and Eric Bledsoe has been one of the main subplots of the first-round series between the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks. It started early on, when Rozier accidentally called Bledsoe, "Drew Bledsoe." That, of course, is the name of a former New England Patriots quarterback, not the Bucks point guard.

Then, after Rozier cooked Bledsoe in Game 2, the Bucks guard said he didn't "know who the f---" Rozier was. Nothing much happened during the two games in Milwaukee, but the intensity picked back up in the third quarter of Game 5 back in Boston.

Early in the third quarter, the two got into it while the Celtics had the ball. The two kept bumping each other as Rozier cut off the ball, but eventually Bledsoe took it to another level, knocking Rozier off balance. Rozier took exception to that, and grabbed Bledsoe, causing players from each team to circle up along the baseline.

BLEDSOE THREW UP ROZIER'S 3 SIGN EARLIER AND ROZIER WASN'T TAKING IT. BLEDSOE HIT WITH A FLAGRANT 1. pic.twitter.com/uqWsQgdc9D — Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) April 25, 2018

Thankfully, cooler heads prevailed, and nothing else happened between the two. Bledsoe was hit with a flagrant foul, while Rozier was given a dead-ball technical because his extra grab happened after the whistle.