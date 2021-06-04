OK, I promise I'll stop using these intros as an excuse to share war stories after this one. A few days ago, I lamented the loss of my LeBron James over 26.5 points bet for Game 5 of the Los Angeles Lakers-Phoenix Suns series due to an Andre Drummond offensive foul, but the universe paid me back for it in spades on Thursday, when I bet on his under. This time, the line was set at 29.5 points.

Well, James got to exactly 29 as the Lakers attempted a comeback, and with both sides letting up in the closing minutes once Phoenix secured its double-digit lead, I was certain that James would pick up a garbage-time bucket to seal my fate. With 30 seconds left, Jae Crowder picked up a technical foul, and with no competitive stakes, I figured there wasn't a reason for the Lakers to send their best shooter to the line. Who cares? It seemed like an opportunity for James to pad his stats a bit, but fortunately for my wallet, Dennis Schroder grabbed the ball and took the shot.

CBS Sports HQ Newsletter Your Ultimate Guide to Every Day in Sports We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge. I agree that CBS Sports can send me the "CBS Sports HQ Newsletter". See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Crisis averted. Bet saved. The lesson here is that luck, over a meaningful sample, is usually going to even out. You win through smart plays. Speaking of which, here are Friday's best bets. We have only a single game to discuss today, so I'll throw out multiple picks for Clippers-Mavericks to make up for that lost volume.

All lines via William Hill Sportsbook

Over a long enough sample, shooting variance tends to even out. The problem that the Clippers now find themselves in is that they don't have a long sample to work with. If they lose one more game, they're out. So yes, in theory, the Mavericks shouldn't be shooting six percentage points better from behind the arc than the Clippers. In the regular season, the Clippers were five percentage points better. But in one game? Anything can happen. Still, the odds of Luka Doncic, who is still playing through a neck injury, being as good as he was in Game 5 again seem fairly slim. He accounted for 31 of Dallas' 37 field goals as either a scorer or passer, and the Mavs needed every single one of them to win Game 5. If he's even slightly less incredible in Game 6, the Clippers have a major advantage. The pick: Clippers -2.5