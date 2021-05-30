Let's mix things up a little bit for Sunday's best bets. With all four of these playoff series having hit their groove over the past few games, we know a bit more about how the teams not only match up against one another, but about how each can use their best players against the other. It's hard to tell how any single player can hold up in a playoff series until we've seen it on the floor, but with three games of evidence in each of these matchups, there's some value in betting on the players over the team.

So rather than picking the games themselves today, we're gonna hone in on some of the best prop bets on the board. Here are the most enticing individual lines on the board for Sunday.

All lines via William Hill Sportsbook

Julius Randle is averaging 14.7 points per game in this matchup through sheer volume. He's shooting only 24.1 percent from the field, but that doesn't even tell the whole story of how badly he's struggling. He is shooting 35.7 percent in the restricted area. That's worse than what the Hawks are shooting as a team on 3-pointers (38.1 percent). He's taken 17 mid-range jumpers and missed 16 of them. Atlanta deserves all of the credit in the world for how it has defended Randle in this series. De'Andre Hunter, despite giving up some size, has done a great job of turning Randle into a jump shooter. But those numbers are ridiculous. He is going to regress to the mean eventually because no player in the NBA could shoot that badly forever. Look for the Knicks to build their early game plan around getting him going. This line has been impacted by shooting variance that you should be able to take advantage of. The pick: Julius Randle over 22.5 points

The Lakers fully embraced Chris Paul's injury in Game 3 by focusing all of their efforts on stopping Devin Booker. He scored 19 points on 19 shots, and as long as Paul can't shoot properly, the Lakers can get away with doubling him with impunity. Many of Phoenix's favorite actions, such as Booker running off of pin downs or trying to run high pick-and-roll, have turned into invitations for extra attention from defenders. If Paul recovers, Booker can still post gaudy numbers, but right now, the Lakers are focused solely on him. The pick: Devin Booker under 28.5 points

The vicious Boston crowd may have impacted Irving in Game 3, but his struggles don't appear completely sustainable. He's only 5 of 15 on open field-goal attempts in this series, and that makes sense given Boston's defensive strategy. Marcus Smart has taken on the hardest job of guarding Kevin Durant, which has allowed Boston to shift more of its help toward James Harden. That often leaves Irving on an island against lesser defenders. He hasn't beaten them much so far this series, but he should moving forward. Look for him to make a statement in Game 4. The pick: Kyrie Irving over 23.5 points

With Luka Doncic dealing with a neck injury, the other Dallas perimeter players are going to have to handle the ball more. They barely did so in Game 3 as Doncic scored 44 points, and Tim Hardaway Jr. didn't turn the ball over once. But he had five turnovers in the first two games, and if he's forced to carry more of a load in Game 4, he should cough it up at least once. The pick: Tim Hardaway Jr. over 0.5 turnovers