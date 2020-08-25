Watch Now: Highlights: Nuggets vs Jazz ( 2:50 )

Take a deep breath, intrepid gambler. After over a week with four playoff games per day, the schedule is finally about to lighten up a bit. We'll have two games Tuesday, as the two other series that shared this block have already ended. From there, it will be two- and three-game slates for the foreseeable future.

That takes opportunities for profit off of the board, but it also makes it easier for you to zoom in on the games that interest you. There's no excuse for a lack of information anymore. Isolate the matchups you like, do your research, and the rest of the postseason will be kind to you. Here are Tuesday's best NBA bets.

Anyone that tells you they have a feel for this series is lying. Both teams could credibly argue that, under normal circumstances, they'd have a sweep by now. The Mavericks can point to Kristaps Porzingis' ejection and Luka Doncic's injury to justify their losses. The Clippers can argue Paul George has shot unsustainably poorly in theirs. The truth, at this point, is that this series is a toss-up, and 6.5 points is too many for the sportsbooks to give in such a situation.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Los Angeles Clippers: Over 235.5

The result of the games themselves may be unpredictable, but the scoring isn't. The total points in this series have never dipped below 228 and have topped this total in each of the past three games. These are the two best offenses in basketball, and the matchups favor offense. Maxi Kleber is not equipped to guard Kawhi Leonard, but Dallas has no other option that doesn't compromise its own offense. The Clippers have tried every trick in the book to slow down Luka Doncic. Nothing has worked. Offense is a given in this matchup. It isn't going anywhere. This will be another high-scoring game.

The Nuggets scoring 127 points and losing Game 4 was a somewhat predictable outcome. Their offense has run hot and cold in this series, but their defense has practically just been a runway for Donovan Mitchell. The Nuggets are so devoid of perimeter defense right now that guarding him is simply not feasible. He's switch-hunting Denver's worst defenders into oblivion, and stopping that is a matter of roster talent the Nuggets don't have. If Denver couldn't beat him with everything going right on offense, it's not going to beat him when that offense comes back down to Earth.