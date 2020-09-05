A stray thought, before diving into today's slate. The bookmakers, with good reason, expected the Milwaukee Bucks to win the Eastern Conference. As it becomes ever more apparent that they will not, those same books have had to scramble to adjust their odds. If you wait until a clear favorite presents itself again, you are going to get the same skewed prices that were originally offered on Milwaukee.

But right now, all we can say fairly safely is that Miami will be in the Eastern Conference finals. We don't know who they'll play there or how they'll match up with that team. In other words, if you have a strong feeling about how the rest of the Eastern Conference playoffs are going to play out, especially if that involves any faith in a Toronto team currently trailing Boston, now is the time to cash in. With that in mind, here are today's best bets.

Lines via William Hill Sportsbook

The near-Celtics 3-0 lead threw us off the scent of how close these teams really are. Game 1 was a blowout, but the last two games have been decided by four combined points, and both teams have reasons to trust regression in their favor. Boston won Game 2 on an unrealistic Marcus Smart shooting binge, Toronto won Game 3 on an all-time buzzer-beater. This series is a toss-up right now as both teams have started to figure out how to play against the other. If you must bet this game, take the momentum. Otherwise? It's hard to find an angle here.

The Nuggets are better than they showed in Game 1, but the Clippers still have such an undeniable advantage on the wings that they should be heavy favorites in every game of this series. Denver had no answer for Kawhi Leonard, Paul George or Marcus Morris in Game 1, and while their shooting is likely to regress somewhat, we just saw a Utah offense missing Bojan Bogdanovic carve Denver up for most of a seven-game series. The Clippers are significantly better on both ends of the floor.

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Denver Nuggets: Over 222.5

The Clippers held up their end of the bargain in Game 1, scoring 120 points as no Nugget stood a chance against Kawhi Leonard. Denver didn't do their part, but that is likely to change for Game 2. The Nuggets aren't going to shoot 9-of-36 from behind the arc again, and the odds of them getting only 27 points from the Nikola Jokic-Jamal Murray duo again are close to zero. The offense should pick up in Game 2.