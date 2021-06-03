Jazz skepticism was common throughout the regular season, but even if you're not a believer, now is probably the time to bet on them to win the Western Conference. They're still at plus-135, which typically wouldn't be particularly valuable odds, but the entire reason their regular season didn't make them such large favorites in the first place was that no one believed they could match up with the star power of the Los Angeles teams.

Well, the Lakers and Clippers are both one game away from elimination. The Phoenix Suns, the West's other regular-season juggernaut, have to contend with Chris Paul's injured shoulder. The Denver Nuggets don't have Jamal Murray. Unless you're really confident in the Luka Doncic solo act, the Jazz may never have better odds than they do right now. If you're a staunch believer in the Lakers or Clippers, hold off, but otherwise? Utah is looking like the rightful Western Conference favorites. But anyway, onto today's games.

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Denver Nuggets

Latest Odds: Denver Nuggets +4.5

Every year, there's a first-round series that just doesn't make sense. This year, that's Denver vs. Portland. This series has had an Austin Rivers breakout game. It's had Damian Lillard scoring 55 and losing because Robert Covington missed multiple dunks. Only one of the five games has been decided by five or fewer points, and it wasn't even the double-overtime game. I'm confused, and I'd advise you to avoid this game, but if you must bet it, take the points. Pick: Nuggets +5

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Phoenix Suns

Latest Odds: Phoenix Suns +2

Phoenix won Game 5 by 30 points. It wasn't even that close. Maybe Anthony Davis rides in on a white horse to save the Lakers. Maybe Chris Paul reinjuring his shoulder swings things back to the purple and gold. But entering Game 5, the assumption was that James would need to have a vintage performance and score 40 or more points to give the offensively challenged Lakers a real chance to win. He didn't come close, scoring only six points inside of the arc in the entire game. If LeBron isn't capable of playing up to his usual playoff standard, the Lakers are not going to win this game or this series. Pick: Suns +2