NBA playoffs bracket 2018: All 16 postseason teams' path to the NBA Finals
We brought back NBA Jam to show you how these teams can win it all
Well, that was quite a first day of NBA playoff action. The Warriors kicked things off by putting together a complete game to beat the San Antonio Spurs. Then the Raptors snapped an impressive Game 1 losing streak by beating the Wizards at home. But who will take home the title?
The matchups are set, and they are glorious. We've got a stacked Western Conference, where the Rockets have to face a team with two All-Stars in Round 1 despite being the No. 1 seed. And over in the East, the team everyone is expecting to win is the No. 4 seed Cavaliers, but the No. 1 seed Raptors are looking to prove they're a legit contender.
Here's a look at the full playoff bracket, with an NBA Jam theme for the vintage video game crowd:
To recap those matchups -- and click for full previews:
NBA Western Conference Playoff Bracket
1. Rockets vs. 8. Timberwolves
NBA Eastern Conference Playoff Bracket
