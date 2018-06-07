NBA playoffs bracket 2018: Cavs, Warriors meet in Finals for fourth consecutive year

With a commanding 3-0 series the lead in the NBA Finals, the Golden State Warriors need just one more win over the Cleveland Cavaliers to win the championship. It would be their third title in four seasons, but with the series still in Cleveland for Game 4, LeBron James and the Cavs will hope to get started on making history.

Game 4 will get underway at 9 p.m. ET on Friday.

