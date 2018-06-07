NBA playoffs bracket 2018: Cavs, Warriors meet in Finals for fourth consecutive year

We brought back NBA Jam to show you how these teams can win it all

With a commanding 3-0 series the lead in the NBA Finals, the Golden State Warriors need just one more win over the Cleveland Cavaliers to win the championship. It would be their third title in four seasons, but with the series still in Cleveland for Game 4, LeBron James and the Cavs will hope to get started on making history.

Game 4 will get underway at 9 p.m. ET on Friday.

Here's a look at the full playoff bracket, with an NBA Jam theme for the vintage video game crowd:

nba-bracket.jpg
NBA Playoff bracket.  Igor Mello/CBS Sports

Click for full breakdowns:

NBA Finals

No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers vs. No. 2 Golden State Warriors (series breakdown)

Our Latest Stories
24/7 Scores, News, Highlights
FREE ON ALL YOUR DEVICES