NBA Playoffs bracket 2018: Celtics look to eliminate Bucks in Game 6

Now we're starting to see things shape up. The Warriors and 76ers both joined the Pelicans in the second round on Tuesday, and now we'll see which other teams can advance. The Rockets were the one team to advance on Wednesday night, as they eliminated the Timberwolves.

Can the Celtics do the same on Thursday night? Or will the Bucks win Game 6 to stay alive?

Here's a look at the full playoff bracket, with an NBA Jam theme for the vintage video game crowd:

Igor Mello/CBS Sports

To recap those matchups -- and click for full breakdowns:

NBA Western Conference Playoff Bracket

1. Rockets vs. 8. Timberwolves

4. Thunder vs. 5. Jazz

6. Pelicans defeat 3. Blazers, 4-0

2. Warriors defeat 7. Spurs, 4-1

NBA Eastern Conference Playoff Bracket

1. Raptors vs. 8. Wizards

4. Cavaliers vs. 5. Pacers

3. 76ers defeat 6. Heat, 4-1

2. Celtics vs. 7. Bucks