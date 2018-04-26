NBA Playoffs bracket 2018: Celtics look to eliminate Bucks in Game 6
We brought back NBA Jam to show you how these teams can win it all
Now we're starting to see things shape up. The Warriors and 76ers both joined the Pelicans in the second round on Tuesday, and now we'll see which other teams can advance. The Rockets were the one team to advance on Wednesday night, as they eliminated the Timberwolves.
Can the Celtics do the same on Thursday night? Or will the Bucks win Game 6 to stay alive?
Here's a look at the full playoff bracket, with an NBA Jam theme for the vintage video game crowd:
To recap those matchups -- and click for full breakdowns:
NBA Western Conference Playoff Bracket
1. Rockets vs. 8. Timberwolves
6. Pelicans defeat 3. Blazers, 4-0
2. Warriors defeat 7. Spurs, 4-1
NBA Eastern Conference Playoff Bracket
-
NBA playoffs schedule by date
The NBA postseason continues with just one game on Thursday
-
NBA playoffs scores for each series
The first round of the NBA postseason is kicking into high gear, and we've got the scores from...
-
OKC rallies from 25 down to force Game 6
The Thunder rallied from down 25 to force a Game 6 in Salt Lake City
-
How to watch NBA playoff games online
Here's how to watch every NBA postseason game online or on TV
-
Mitchell tells OKC fan Jazz will win G6
Mitchell and the Jazz blew a 25-point lead in Game 5
-
Rockets eliminate Wolves, 4-1
James Harden and the Rockets made short work of the Timberwolves