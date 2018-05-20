NBA playoffs bracket 2018: Conference finals are here, and we have the matchups

We brought back NBA Jam to show you how these teams can win it all

The Cavs are alive! LeBron and company took care of business in Game 3 against the Celtics to bring the Eastern Conference finals to 2-1. Now the Warriors and Rockets will each look to take the advantage in Game 3 of the Western Conference finals on Sunday.

Here's a look at the full playoff bracket, with an NBA Jam theme for the vintage video game crowd:

nba-bracket-cavs-celtics-rockets-warriors.jpg
NBA Playoff bracket Igor Mello/CBS Sports

Click for full breakdowns:

NBA Western Conference Playoff Bracket

No. 1 Rockets vs. No. 2 Warriors

NBA Eastern Conference Playoff Bracket

No. 2 Celtics vs. No. 4 Cavaliers

