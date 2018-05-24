NBA playoffs bracket 2018: Conference finals are here, so let's look at the matchups
We brought back NBA Jam to show you how these teams can win it all
And just like that, the Celtics are one win away from making the NBA Finals. Boston handled their business at home for the 10th straight game this postseason, and now look to put the Cavs away in Game 6. Meanwhile the Warriors and Rockets face a pivotal Game 5 of their own on Thursday.
Here's a look at the full playoff bracket, with an NBA Jam theme for the vintage video game crowd:
Click for full breakdowns:
NBA Western Conference Playoff Bracket
No. 1 Rockets vs. No. 2 Warriors
NBA Eastern Conference Playoff Bracket
