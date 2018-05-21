NBA playoffs bracket 2018: Eastern and Western Conference finals are here, and we have the matchups

We brought back NBA Jam to show you how these teams can win it all

The Cavs are alive! LeBron and company took care of business in Game 3 against the Celtics to bring the Eastern Conference finals to 2-1. Out West, the Warriors absolutely destroyed the Rockets in Game 3 to take a 2-1 lead in the Western Conference finals. 

Here's a look at the full playoff bracket, with an NBA Jam theme for the vintage video game crowd:

nba-bracket-cavs-celtics-rockets-warriors.jpg
NBA Playoff bracket Igor Mello/CBS Sports

Click for full breakdowns:

NBA Western Conference Playoff Bracket

No. 1 Rockets vs. No. 2 Warriors

NBA Eastern Conference Playoff Bracket

No. 2 Celtics vs. No. 4 Cavaliers

