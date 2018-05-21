NBA playoffs bracket 2018: Eastern and Western Conference finals are here, and we have the matchups
We brought back NBA Jam to show you how these teams can win it all
The Cavs are alive! LeBron and company took care of business in Game 3 against the Celtics to bring the Eastern Conference finals to 2-1. Out West, the Warriors absolutely destroyed the Rockets in Game 3 to take a 2-1 lead in the Western Conference finals.
Here's a look at the full playoff bracket, with an NBA Jam theme for the vintage video game crowd:
Click for full breakdowns:
NBA Western Conference Playoff Bracket
No. 1 Rockets vs. No. 2 Warriors
NBA Eastern Conference Playoff Bracket
