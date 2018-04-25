NBA Playoffs bracket 2018: Game 5s are here, so start figuring out future matchups now
We brought back NBA Jam to show you how these teams can win it all
Now we're starting to see things shape up. The Warriors and 76ers both joined the Pelicans in the second round on Tuesday, and now we'll see which other teams can advance. The Rockets and Jazz will both try to wrap up their series on Wednesday, while the Raptors-Wizards and Cavaliers-Pacers series could go either way. It should be a fun night.
Here's a look at the full playoff bracket, with an NBA Jam theme for the vintage video game crowd:
To recap those matchups -- and click for full breakdowns:
NBA Western Conference Playoff Bracket
1. Rockets vs. 8. Timberwolves
6. Pelicans defeat 3. Blazers, 4-0
2. Warriors defeat 7. Spurs, 4-1
NBA Eastern Conference Playoff Bracket
