NBA playoffs bracket 2018: Path to the Finals for all 16 postseason teams
We brought back NBA Jam to show you how these teams can win it all
It's all happening. The NBA Playoffs are upon us, so it's time to see whether we'll get a fourth version of Warriors-Cavaliers, or if we'll finally get some new blood in the Finals. If there's any year for that to happen, this seems like the year.
The matchups are set, and they are glorious. We've got a stacked Western Conference, where the Rockets have to face a team with two All-Stars in Round 1 despite being the No. 1 seed. And over in the East, the team everyone is expecting to win is the No. 4 seed Cavaliers, but the No. 1 seed Raptors are looking to prove they're a legit contender.
Here's a look at the full playoff bracket, with an NBA Jam theme for the vintage video game crowd:
To recap those matchups -- and click for full previews:
NBA Western Conference Playoff Bracket
1. Rockets vs. 8. Timberwolves
NBA Eastern Conference Playoff Bracket
