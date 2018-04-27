NBA Playoffs bracket 2018: Pivotal Game 6s will help shape the second round
We brought back NBA Jam to show you how these teams can win it all
We've already got one Game 7 headed our way, and after Friday we might have three more. The Wizards, Thunder and Pacers will all try to force a final, decisive game in their Game 6s, but the Raptors, Jazz and Cavaliers will do their best to make sure that doesn't happen.
It should be an exciting night, and it will give us a better clue about what the final matchups will be for the second round.
Here's a look at the full playoff bracket, with an NBA Jam theme for the vintage video game crowd:
To recap those matchups -- and click for full breakdowns:
NBA Western Conference Playoff Bracket
1. Rockets defeat 8. Timberwolves, 4-1
6. Pelicans defeat 3. Blazers, 4-0
2. Warriors defeat 7. Spurs, 4-1
NBA Eastern Conference Playoff Bracket
-
NBA playoffs scores for each series
The first round of the NBA postseason is wrapping up, and we've got the scores from every single...
-
Giannis shows up when Bucks need him
The Greek Freak channeled LeBron and Westbrook to force Game 7 in Boston
-
NBA coaching carousel, latest rumors
Keep checking back for the latest rumors, firings and hires around the NBA coaching carous...
-
Report: Grizzlies hire Bickerstaff
Bickerstaff went 15-48 for the Grizzlies as their interim coach after David Fizdale was fi...
-
Celtics vs. Bucks series breakdown
The Celtics will have to defend home court in Game 7 on Saturday
-
Giannis, Bucks force Game 7 vs. Celtics
The Bucks held serve to force a winner-take-all Game 7 in Boston on Saturday