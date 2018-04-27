NBA Playoffs bracket 2018: Pivotal Game 6s will help shape the second round

We've already got one Game 7 headed our way, and after Friday we might have three more. The Wizards, Thunder and Pacers will all try to force a final, decisive game in their Game 6s, but the Raptors, Jazz and Cavaliers will do their best to make sure that doesn't happen.

It should be an exciting night, and it will give us a better clue about what the final matchups will be for the second round.

Here's a look at the full playoff bracket, with an NBA Jam theme for the vintage video game crowd:

Igor Mello/CBS Sports

To recap those matchups -- and click for full breakdowns:

NBA Western Conference Playoff Bracket

1. Rockets defeat 8. Timberwolves, 4-1

4. Thunder vs. 5. Jazz

6. Pelicans defeat 3. Blazers, 4-0

2. Warriors defeat 7. Spurs, 4-1

NBA Eastern Conference Playoff Bracket

1. Raptors vs. 8. Wizards

4. Cavaliers vs. 5. Pacers

3. 76ers defeat 6. Heat, 4-1

2. Celtics vs. 7. Bucks