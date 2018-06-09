NBA playoffs bracket 2018: Warriors sweep Cavaliers, earn third title in four seasons

Heading into Friday night's Game 4 against the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Golden State Warriors needed just one more win to become NBA champions. And that's just what they got, as they cruised to a 108-85 victory to complete the first sweep in the NBA Finals since 2007.

Here's a look at the full playoff bracket, with an NBA Jam theme for the vintage video game crowd:

NBA Playoff bracket. Igor Mello/CBS Sports

NBA Finals series breakdown

No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers vs. No. 2 Golden State Warriors (series results)