NBA playoffs bracket 2018: Warriors sweep Cavaliers, earn third title in four seasons
We brought back NBA Jam to show you all the results from the 2018 NBA playoffs
Heading into Friday night's Game 4 against the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Golden State Warriors needed just one more win to become NBA champions. And that's just what they got, as they cruised to a 108-85 victory to complete the first sweep in the NBA Finals since 2007.
Here's a look at the full playoff bracket, with an NBA Jam theme for the vintage video game crowd:
NBA Finals series breakdown
No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers vs. No. 2 Golden State Warriors (series results)
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NBA Finals results by date
The NBA Finals have concluded, with the Warriors sweeping the Cavaliers
-
NBA playoffs scores for each series
The Warriors are champions for the second straight season, sweeping the Cavaliers in the F...
-
Embiid, others begin recruiting LeBron
The rest of the NBA had no mercy for the Cavaliers after they were eliminated
-
NBA Twitter jokes about LeBron leaving
LeBron photoshops ... LeBron photoshops everywhere
-
Cavs vs. Warriors Finals recap
The Warriors cruised in Game 4 to take the series in four games
-
Durant named 2018 Finals MVP
This is Durant's second Finals MVP award in two seasons with Golden State