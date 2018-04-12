NBA Playoffs bracket: Here's the path to the NBA Finals for all 16 teams
Take a look at our cool NBA Jam throwback chart
The NBA Playoffs are here. Press start.
Yes, the matchups are set, and they are glorious. We've got a stacked Western Conference, where the Rockets have to face a team with two All-Stars in Round 1 despite being the No. 1 seed. And over in the East, the team everyone is expecting to win is the No. 4 seed Cavaliers.
Here's a look at the full playoff bracket, with an NBA Jam theme for the vintage video game crowd:
To recap those matchups -- and click for full previews:
NBA Western Conference Playoff Bracket
1. Rockets vs. 8. Timberwolves
NBA Eastern Conference Playoff Bracket
-
