The first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs are in full swing. Sixteen teams are battling for the Larry O'Brien Trophy after the opening round tipped off April 16. After a season full of surprises, the title fight looks to be wide open in both conferences, and there are plenty of tasty first-round matchups.

The Golden State Warriors have opened up a 2-0 lead over the Denver Nuggets and will try to make it 3-0 on Thursday night. The other three West series -- Suns-Pelicans, Grizzlies-Timberwolves and Mavericks-Jazz -- are all tied, 1-1, after two games.

In the East, the Philadelphia 76ers opened a 3-0 series lead against the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night thanks to Joel Embiid's buzzer-beating 3-pointer in overtime. The top-seeded Miami Heat and second-seeded Boston Celtics both have 2-0 series leads over the Atlanta Hawks and Brooklyn Nets, respectively, while the Chicago Bulls tied their series against the defending champion Bucks at 1-1 on Wednesday.

The full 2022 NBA playoff bracket and this week's schedule can be found below. Every game on NBATV, ESPN, ESPN2 or ABC can be streamed via fuboTV (Try for free).

This week's playoff schedule

(All times U.S./Eastern)

Thursday, April 21

Game 3: Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies, 7:30 p.m. (TNT)

Game 3: Jazz vs. Mavericks, 9 p.m. (NBA TV)

Game 3: Nuggets vs. Warriors, 10 p.m. (TNT)

Friday, April 22

Game 3: Hawks vs. Heat, 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 3: Bulls vs. Bucks, 8:30 p.m. (ABC)

Game 3: Pelicans vs. Suns, 9:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Saturday, April 23

Game 4: Raptors vs. 76ers, 2 p.m. (TNT)

Game 4: Jazz vs. Mavericks, 4:30 p.m. (TNT)

Game 3: Nets vs. Celtics, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 4: Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies, 10 p.m. (ESPN)

Sunday, April 24

Game 4: Bulls vs. Bucks, 1 p.m. (ABC)

Game 4: Nuggets vs. Warriors, 3:30 p.m. (ABC)

Game 4: Hawks vs. Heat, 7 p.m. (TNT)

Game 4: Pelicans vs Suns, 9:30 p.m. (TNT)