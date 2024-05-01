The first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs is in full swing, and 13 teams remain in the running to win the Larry O'Brien Trophy. The Western Conference side of the bracket has already seen three teams advance to the second round: the Thunder, Nuggets and Timberwolves. The East, however, still has all four first-round series going. The 76ers and Bucks both won Game 5s on Tuesday night (Philly doing so in particularly dramatic fashion) to avoid elimination against the Knicks and Pacers, respectively.

The Celtics have the chance to become the first Eastern Conference team to advance to the second round on Wednesday, as they host the Heat in Game 5. The Cavaliers are also one win away from moving on in the bracket after their Game 5 win against Magic on Tuesday gave them a 3-2 series lead.

Mavericks vs. Clippers is the only first-round series still going in the West. Game 5 is Wednesday night, and the winner will be in the driver's seat in the series. Clippers star Kawhi Leonard, however, is not expected to play.

The top-seeded Thunder and third-seeded Wolves pulled off the only sweeps of the first round, taking out the Pelicans and Suns, respectively, in four games. The defending champion Nuggets also wasted little time advancing to the second round as they ousted the Lakers in five games.

Here's a look at the upcoming schedule, as well as all the playoff scores. All games airing on ABC, ESPN and NBA TV are streaming on fubo (try for free).

Wednesday's playoff games

Game 5: Celtics vs. Heat, 7:30 p.m., TNT -- Boston leads 3-1

Game 5: Clippers vs. Mavericks, 10 p.m., TNT -- Series tied 2-2

Below is a look at the complete playoff bracket.

2024 NBA playoff bracket

Kim O'Reilly, CBS Sports

First-round scores, series schedules



(All times Eastern)

Celtics vs. Heat

Game 1: Celtics 114, Heat 94

Game 2: Heat 111, Celtics 101

Game 3: Celtics 104, Heat 84

Game 4: Celtics 102, Heat 88

Game 5: Wednesday, May 1, 7:30 p.m., TNT

Game 6*: Friday, May 3, 7 p.m., ESPN/fubo

Game 7*: Sunday, May 5, TBD

Knicks vs. 76ers

Game 1: Knicks 111, 76ers 104

Game 2: Knicks 104, 76ers 101

Game 3: 76ers 125, Knicks 114

Game 4: Knicks 97, 76ers 92

Game 5: 76ers 112, Knicks 106 (OT)

Game 6: Thursday, May 2, 9 p.m., TNT

Game 7*: Saturday, May 4, TBD

Bucks vs. Pacers

Game 1: Bucks 109, Pacers 94

Game 2: Pacers 125, Bucks 108

Game 3: Pacers 121, Bucks 118 (OT)

Game 4: Pacers 126, Bucks 113

Game 5: Bucks 115, Pacers 92

Game 6: Thursday, May 2, 6:30 p.m., TNT

Game 7*: Saturday, May 4, TBD

Cavaliers vs. Magic

Game 1: Cavaliers 97, Magic 83

Game 2: Cavaliers 96, Magic 86

Game 3: Magic 121, Cavaliers 83

Game 4: Magic 112, Cavaliers 89

Game 5: Cavaliers 104, Magic 103

Game 6: Friday, May 3, TBD

Game 7*: Sunday, May 5, TBD

Thunder vs. Pelicans

Game 1: Thunder 94, Pelicans 92

Game 2: Thunder 124, Pelicans 92

Game 3: Thunder 106, Pelicans 85

Game 4: Thunder 97, Pelicans 89

(Oklahoma City wins series 4-0)

Nuggets vs. Lakers

Game 1: Nuggets 114, Lakers 103

Game 2: Nuggets 101, Lakers 99

Game 3: Nuggets 112, Lakers 105

Game 4: Lakers 119, Nuggets 108

Game 5: Nuggets 108, Lakers 106

(Denver wins series 4-1)

Timberwolves vs. Suns

Game 1: Timberwolves 120, Suns 95

Game 2: Timberwolves 105, Suns 93

Game 3: Timberwolves 126, Suns 109

Game 4: Timberwolves 122, Suns 116

(Minnesota wins series 4-0)

Clippers vs. Mavericks

Game 1: Clippers 109, Mavericks 97

Game 2: Mavericks 96, Clippers 93

Game 3: Mavericks 101, Clippers 90

Game 4: Clippers 116, Mavericks 111

Game 5: Wednesday, May 1, 10 p.m., TNT

Game 6: Friday, May 3, 9:30 p.m., ESPN/fubo

Game 7*: Sunday, May 5, TBD