NBA Playoffs: Bucks’ Eric Bledsoe claims he doesn’t know who Terry Rozier is after Celtics guard torches him in Game 2
Bledsoe and the Bucks are down 0-2 in their first-round series vs. the Celtics
After a strong end to the regular season, Eric Bledsoe has had a tough start to his first playoff series since 2013. His Milwaukee Bucks have lost the first two games of their first-round series to the Boston Celtics, and Bledsoe's poor play is one of the big reasons why.
Bledsoe has scored just 21 points on 9 of 25 shooting over the two games, and has turned the ball over six times. Meanwhile, his counterpart, Terry Rozier, has been tremendous for the Celtics. Over the first two games, Rozier is averaging 23 points, 5.5 asissts and shooting 50 percent from downtown.
But apparently, Bledsoe hasn't been paying attention. Following the Bucks' Game 2 loss, Bledsoe was asked about Rozier, and the veteran point guard said, "I don't even know who the f--- that is."
That's interesting, but it does give a better explanation for why Rozier was so open on this shot from Game 1. Perhaps if Bledsoe had known who Rozier was, he wouldn't have had his ankles broken by him.
Most likely, this is just a case of Bledsoe being frustrated by the fact that he's getting outplayed by a young player, but there's a chance Bledsoe is holding a grudge. Prior to the start of the series, Rozier referred to him as "Drew Bledsoe."
Rozier, for his part, did not play into Bledsoe's comments. "I don't even think it's funny. He might be talking out of spite or something," Rozier said when asked for a response.
