NBA playoffs: Cavs vs. Pacers live scores, updates, watch highlights, news, schedule

The NBA playoffs shift into another gear this Sunday with a quadrupleheader of Game 4s. First, the young Bucks knotted their series against Celtics at 2-2 thanks to a huge performance out of the Greek Freak. The second game of the day featured an impressive performance from Manu Ginobili and the Spurs to stay alive against the Warriors. The Wizards drew even with the Raptors with a big win, and the Cavaliers will try to knot things up against the Pacers.

NBA playoff scores for Sunday, April 22

Game 4: Celtics at Bucks

The Bucks did what they need to do at home in Games 3 and 4. After a dominant Game 3, it looked like Game 4 was going to be more of the same for Milwaukee. However, the Celtics fought back from a 20-point deficit to take the lead late in the fourth, and that's when Giannis Antetokounmpo happened:

The Greek Freak came up when the Bucks needed him most at every occasion. Whether it was dunking on Al Horford, or tipping in the eventual game-winner, Antetokounmpo carried Milwaukee in the end.

Antetokounmpo wasn't the only one who stepped up. Giannis and Jabari Parker were both phenomenal in Game 4 and the two teamed up for a pretty cool highlight dunk:

Antetokounmpo also had a chance to show off his incredible length and athleticism early in the game. Watch him lean into this dunk -- a slam that most players physically can't convert:

The Bucks now head back to Boston tied 2-2 and with a lot of momentum on their side.

Game 4: Warriors at Spurs

The Spurs will hold one for at least one more game. They came out on a mission and blitzed the Warriors from 3-point range in Game 4. They hit them early and often to establish a lead against the defending champs that was never erased.

We hit 7️⃣ 3-pointers in the 1st half, get ready for half No. ✌️#GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/CSs7ZgQe3U — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) April 22, 2018

LaMarcus Aldridge came through for San Antonio in a big way. Not only did he score 22 points and pull down 10 rebounds, but he spaced the floor with three triples. One of them was this insane buzzer-beater off the glass with Draymond Green all over him.

What a 3️⃣!!!



LaMarcus is 3-for-3 from long range #GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/3rgNiqtiPB — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) April 22, 2018

Of course, the real star of the show was Manu Ginobili. The 40-year-old is known for his big moments and he had one more in what could be the final home game of his storied career. Ginobili helped hold off the Warriors' comeback attempt by scoring 10 of his 13 points in the fourth quarter.

Game 4: Raptors at Wizards

Fred VanVleet (shoulder) did not play in Game 4. He briefly played in Game 2 of this series, but the injury quickly forced him back to the bench.



Status update: Fred Van Vleet (right shoulder) will not play tonight at Washington. — RaptorsMR (@RaptorsMR) April 20, 2018

Marcin Gortat was super pumped after throwing down a hard dunk in traffic that brought the crowd to its feet.

In the middle of a heated game, Bradley Beal fouled out with five minutes left in the game on a controversial call.

Well this really sucks. Beal was trying so hard not to foul there. #TwitterNBAShow https://t.co/MuQrLMes4Y pic.twitter.com/7Sw5dzCnzG — Nate Duncan (@NateDuncanNBA) April 23, 2018

But the Wizards responded with a huge run to close the game and tie the series at 2-2.

Game 4: Cavaliers at Pacers

Tyronn Lue is going to try and get Tristan Thompson on the floor during Game 4. So far he hasn't played any meaningful minutes in this series. Via ESPN:



"I can trust him," Lue said of Thompson. "I think Tristan can also get us extra possessions offensive rebounding. He brings toughness and that's been a problem last couple games. I think he brings toughness, rebounding, defense."

George Hill is out for Game 4 with back spasms. The Cavs haven't been very healthy this season, but losing their starting point guard at such a critical point of the series is horrible for them. Jose Calderon will start in his place.



Tyronn Lue says that Jose Calderon is starting Game 4. George Hill is out. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) April 22, 2018

The Cavs once again showed up to Indiana in matching suits. This time they're all in black after wearing gray in Game 3. The results for their last suit game didn't pan out very well.