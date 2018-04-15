NBA playoffs: Celtics beat Bucks in overtime after crazy sequence of 3-pointers at end of regulation of Game 1

Game 1 of the first-round series between the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks was ugly. Like, really ugly. And then the final few minutes came along. Despite the dozens of bricked jumpers and turnovers along the way, this game will be remembered as a classic, and it's hard to argue with all the big shots down the stretch. In the end, the Celtics held off the Bucks in overtime, 113-107, to take a 1-0 series lead.

Here's how the final moments played out:

The Celtics actually had a 10-point lead with just over four minutes to play, but the Bucks kept chipping away, until Malcolm Brogdon drilled a 3-pointer with just over 10 seconds remaining to tie the game at 96-96.

BIG TIME SHOT! #FearTheDeer



Tie game at 96 with 10.3 to play pic.twitter.com/qfpgWo1rF0 — NBA (@NBA) April 15, 2018

The Celtics came up big during clutch time when Terry Rozier put Eric Bledsoe on skates before stepping back and knocking down a 3-pointer of his own with just 0.5 seconds on the clock.

The Bucks' Khris Middleton followed that up with some late-game heroics of his own. The forward took a pass from Giannis Antetokounmpo, and heaved up a deep 3.

ARE YOU KIDDING!?



Khris Middleton sends Game 1 in Boston to OT with the ridiculous buzzer beater! pic.twitter.com/XUfMBKipzL — NBA (@NBA) April 15, 2018

BANG!

After all of that, the game did indeed go to overtime -- an extra five minutes that was just as exciting as the final five minutes of regulation. There were big shots by each team -- including another huge 3-pointer from Rozier -- and contentious calls. Both Eric Bledsoe and Antetokounmpo fouled out, the latter on a close call on a rebound. The Greek Freak wanted a jump ball, but instead the officials whistled a foul with 13 seconds remaining in overtime.

The Celtics secured a six-point win to draw first blood. Five different Celtics scored at least 19 points, with Al Horford leading the way with 24. Giannis led the Bucks with 35 points, 13 rebounds, seven assists and three steals, while Middleton added 31.