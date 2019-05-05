NBA Playoffs: Celtics guard Marcus Smart cleared for contact, listed as questionable for Game 4 vs. Bucks
Smart suffered a torn oblique late in the regular season
After dropping two straight games in their second-round matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks, the Boston Celtics need a big response in Game 4 to get back in the series. Someone who could help in a big way in that regard is their defensive mastermind, Marcus Smart, and he just might be ready to return on Monday night.
The Celtics announced on Sunday afternoon that Smart has been cleared for practice, and the team has officially upgraded his status on the injury report as he is now considered questionable to play in Game 4.
When asked about his progress, Smart said he's "getting really close" to a return, and noted that he played three-on-three on Saturday. During that session, he said he accidentally took a charge, which shows that even if his body isn't 100 percent, he's still locked in mentally.
Smart hasn't played since April 7, when he suffered a torn oblique against the Orlando Magic in one of the Celtics' final regular-season games. The initial timeline was four to six weeks, and a return on Monday would be almost exactly four weeks since the injury.
If Smart is indeed able to return for Game 4, it will be a huge boost for the Celtics. Though he isn't a big numbers guy, he's an instrumental part of their team. Not only is he one of the best perimeter defenders in the league and capable of guarding multiple positions, but Smart is the heartbeat of the Celtics' team and always seems to come up with winning plays.
His presence would be a welcome sight for a Celtics team that has struggled in Games 2 and 3 after stunning the Bucks on their home floor in Game 1.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
How to watch: Bucks at Celtics
Boston can even up the series with a Game 4 win on Sunday ... or fall behind 3-1 with the series...
-
How to watch: Raptors at 76ers Game 4
Third-seeded Philadelphia can take a 3-1 lead over No. 2 Toronto with a win on Sunday
-
Brogdon out for Game 4; nearing return
Milwaukee has been without a key member of its backcourt, but his return is apparently clo...
-
Nuggets vs. Blazers Game 4 odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Sunday's Nuggets vs. Blazers game 10,000 ti...
-
Kerr: Cousins might return in postseason
Cousins suffered a quad injury during Game 2 of their first-round series with the Clippers
-
Raptors' Siakam will play in Game 4
The Toronto Raptors will not be without their starting power forward in Game 4 on Sunday