NBA Playoffs: Celtics guard Marcus Smart cleared for contact, listed as questionable for Game 4 vs. Bucks

After dropping two straight games in their second-round matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks, the Boston Celtics need a big response in Game 4 to get back in the series. Someone who could help in a big way in that regard is their defensive mastermind, Marcus Smart, and he just might be ready to return on Monday night.

The Celtics announced on Sunday afternoon that Smart has been cleared for practice, and the team has officially upgraded his status on the injury report as he is now considered questionable to play in Game 4.

#NEBHInjuryReport Marcus Smart (left oblique tear) has been upgraded to QUESTIONABLE for game 4 tomorrow night. — Boston Celtics (@celtics) May 5, 2019

When asked about his progress, Smart said he's "getting really close" to a return, and noted that he played three-on-three on Saturday. During that session, he said he accidentally took a charge, which shows that even if his body isn't 100 percent, he's still locked in mentally.

Smart said he's "hopeful" for Game 4, but nothing set yet. Had 3-on-3 contact yesterday. "Responded well. Took a charge by accident." — Mark Murphy (@Murf56) May 5, 2019

Smart hasn't played since April 7, when he suffered a torn oblique against the Orlando Magic in one of the Celtics' final regular-season games. The initial timeline was four to six weeks, and a return on Monday would be almost exactly four weeks since the injury.

If Smart is indeed able to return for Game 4, it will be a huge boost for the Celtics. Though he isn't a big numbers guy, he's an instrumental part of their team. Not only is he one of the best perimeter defenders in the league and capable of guarding multiple positions, but Smart is the heartbeat of the Celtics' team and always seems to come up with winning plays.

His presence would be a welcome sight for a Celtics team that has struggled in Games 2 and 3 after stunning the Bucks on their home floor in Game 1.