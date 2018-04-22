NBA Playoffs: Celtics vs. Bucks live scores, updates, watch highlights, news, schedule
We've got everything you need to know for Sunday's NBA playoff games
The NBA playoffs shift into another gear this Sunday with a quadrupleheader of Game 4s, starting with the Celtics and Bucks at 1 p.m. in Milwaukee. After that, Warriors have a chance to sweep the Spurs in San Antonio. In the late evening, the Raptors will try to re-establish control of their series against the Wizards and the Cavaliers will try to knot things up against the Pacers.
It's Game 4 for everybody and that means the stakes are high. Gregg Popovich will reportedly miss Sunday's game for the Spurs due to the death of his wife and George Hill is questionable entering the day due to an ailing back. Be sure to follow along today's action with us as we have all the news, highlights and analysis you could ever want.
NBA playoff scores for Sunday, April 22
- Game 4: Boston Celtics at Milwaukee Bucks, 1 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Game 4: Golden State Warriors at San Antonio Spurs, 3:30 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Game 4: Toronto Raptors at Washington Wizards, 6 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Game 4: Cleveland Cavaliers at Indiana Pacers, 8:30 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
If you are unable to view the live application below, please click here.
Game 4: Celtics at Bucks
The Celtics will be without John Henson for the second game in a row on Sunday. Their starting center has been dealing with a back injury.
Marcus Morris was fined $15,000 for his comments about the officiating in Game 3. The Celtics will need to overcome their officiating concerns if they want to go back to Boston up 3-1.
The Bucks got huge contributions from their role players in Game 3. They'll need a big performance like that again if they're going to tie the series up in Game 4. Full story.
Game 4: Warriors at Spurs
The Spurs' Gregg Popovich will reportedly miss Gamae 4 following the death of his wife, Erin. Ettore Messina will coach in his place. Full story.
Stephen Curry is making progress from his MCL injury, but he could still miss the beginning of the second round. He'll be evaluated again in one week.
Game 4: Raptors at Wizards
Fred VanVleet (shoulder) is listed as doubtful for Game 4. He briefly played in Game 2 of this series, but the injury quickly forced him back to the bench.
Game 4: Cavaliers at Pacers
Tyronn Lue is going to try and get Tristan Thompson on the floor during Game 4. So far he hasn't played any meaningful minutes in this series. Via ESPN:
I can trust him," Lue said of Thompson. "I think Tristan can also get us extra possessions offensive rebounding. He brings toughness and that's been a problem last couple games. I think he brings toughness, rebounding, defense."
George Hill is questionable for Game 4 with back spasms. The Cavs haven't been very healthy this season, but losing their starting point guard at such a critical point of the series would be horrible for them.
-
2018 NBA Draft order
The order of the NBA Draft is pretty much set, with only the lottery left to decide how it...
-
How to watch NBA playoff games online
Here's how to watch every NBA postseason game online or on TV
-
NBA playoffs schedule by date
The NBA postseason continues with four games on Sunday
-
Watch Celtics vs. Bucks Game 4
The Celtics square off against the Bucks in the 2 vs. 7 matchup in the Eastern Conference
-
After sweep, what's next for Blazers?
The current core could have run its course in Portland. Here are five questions about the Blazers'...
-
Watch Cavs vs. Pacers Game 4
The Pacers took a 2-1 lead in the series with a big home win