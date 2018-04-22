NBA Playoffs: Celtics vs. Bucks live scores, updates, watch highlights, news, schedule

The NBA playoffs shift into another gear this Sunday with a quadrupleheader of Game 4s, starting with the Celtics and Bucks at 1 p.m. in Milwaukee. After that, Warriors have a chance to sweep the Spurs in San Antonio. In the late evening, the Raptors will try to re-establish control of their series against the Wizards and the Cavaliers will try to knot things up against the Pacers.

It's Game 4 for everybody and that means the stakes are high. Gregg Popovich will reportedly miss Sunday's game for the Spurs due to the death of his wife and George Hill is questionable entering the day due to an ailing back. Be sure to follow along today's action with us as we have all the news, highlights and analysis you could ever want.

NBA playoff scores for Sunday, April 22

If you are unable to view the live application below, please click here.

Game 4: Celtics at Bucks

The Celtics will be without John Henson for the second game in a row on Sunday. Their starting center has been dealing with a back injury.

No John Henson for the Bucks today. The Bucks will likely go with the same starters (Prunty didn’t specify). — Tom Westerholm (@Tom_NBA) April 22, 2018

Marcus Morris was fined $15,000 for his comments about the officiating in Game 3. The Celtics will need to overcome their officiating concerns if they want to go back to Boston up 3-1.

Marcus Morris fined $15,000 for his criticism of the officiating after Game 3. — Jay King (@ByJayKing) April 22, 2018

The Bucks got huge contributions from their role players in Game 3. They'll need a big performance like that again if they're going to tie the series up in Game 4. Full story.



Game 4: Warriors at Spurs

The Spurs' Gregg Popovich will reportedly miss Gamae 4 following the death of his wife, Erin. Ettore Messina will coach in his place. Full story.



Stephen Curry is making progress from his MCL injury, but he could still miss the beginning of the second round. He'll be evaluated again in one week.

Game 4: Raptors at Wizards

Fred VanVleet (shoulder) is listed as doubtful for Game 4. He briefly played in Game 2 of this series, but the injury quickly forced him back to the bench.



Although Dwane Casey termed him as day-to-day yesterday, Fred VanVleet is listed as doubtful for Game 4. Don’t expect him to play. — (((Eric Koreen))) (@ekoreen) April 22, 2018

Game 4: Cavaliers at Pacers

Tyronn Lue is going to try and get Tristan Thompson on the floor during Game 4. So far he hasn't played any meaningful minutes in this series. Via ESPN:



I can trust him," Lue said of Thompson. "I think Tristan can also get us extra possessions offensive rebounding. He brings toughness and that's been a problem last couple games. I think he brings toughness, rebounding, defense."

George Hill is questionable for Game 4 with back spasms. The Cavs haven't been very healthy this season, but losing their starting point guard at such a critical point of the series would be horrible for them.



George Hill remains questionable to play tonight (back spasms) — Joe Vardon (@joevardon) April 22, 2018